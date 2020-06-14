958 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kearny renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Arlington
1 Unit Available
625 Schuyler Ave 2
625 Schuyler Avenue, Kearny, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom one and a half bath. - Property Id: 159417 Fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom one and a half bath. Hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances. Conveniently local to all public transportation.
Results within 1 mile of Kearny
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Harrison
8 Units Available
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
$
Harrison
33 Units Available
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,058
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Greenville
22 Units Available
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
West Belmar
23 Units Available
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Harrison
8 Units Available
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
332 Sip Ave 10
332 Sip Ave, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297658 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood Floors *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
332 Sip Ave 11
332 Sip Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297632 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood Floors *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
225 Duncan Ave 31
225 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293902 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom *Modern kitchen *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
18 Wright Ave 14
18 Wright Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 293403 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Near transportation *Tiles in bathroom *Hardwood

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
56 Condict St 1
56 Condict St, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 289051 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
241 Duncan Ave 6
241 Duncan Ave, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268617 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
114 Stuyvesant Ave 16
114 Stuyvesant Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 275987 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Dishwasher *Near transportation *Hardwood flooring *Spacious and

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Side
1 Unit Available
241 Duncan Ave 16
241 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268851 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
6 Bennett St 216
6 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, West Side, Jersey City... NO FEE - Property Id: 56216 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
1062 West Side Avenue 45
1062 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240441 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *Brand new kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
1062 Westside Ave 45
1062 W Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240399 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Net rent amount advertised* *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern bathroom *Plenty of windows *Hardwood

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Journal Square
1 Unit Available
130 Corbin Ave 32
130 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 235788 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Laundry in building *Closet space *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hackensack River Waterfront
1 Unit Available
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
City Guide for Kearny, NJ

"New Jersey shaped who and what I am. Growing up in Jersey gave you all the advantages of New York, but you were in its shadow. Anyone who's come from here will tell you that same story." Jon Bon Jovi

Head due west from New York City into New Jersey and you’ll hit Kearney, NJ, a New Jersey town in Hudson County that’s closely associated with its industrial history. Kearney was founded during the colonial period, when a local settler discovered a copper stone and began a copper mine there. In the 1870s, many Scottish and Irish immigrants came to town for factory jobs at two Scottish-run companies (Clark Thread and Nairn Linoleum), and these two groups helped shape the future character of the city. Talk about diverse beginnings! From then, Kearney began to add factories to its stock and immigrants continued to move there to work in them. Today, many of Kearney’s factories are closed or shut down, but its community remains a strong group of blue collar workers. Some episodes of The Sopranos was filmed here in the early 2000s, but even many of the buildings they used have since been torn down for new development. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Kearny, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Kearny renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

