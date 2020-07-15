/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:30 PM
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
514 LAKESIDE AVE
514 Lakeside Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
RENOVATED 2020 Stylish lakefront, Fully furnished & ready for immediate occupancy. Open floor plan, great rm w/fireplace. 10x31 lakefront deck & fireplace.Dock and level lawn, parking for 6 cars.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
106 IDALROY TRL
106 Idalroy Trail, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Wow! The perfect home to rent! Enjoy this roomy home with a lovely backyard, patio, and deck for summer BBQ entertainment. Shed in the back yard. Close to major highways, schools, shopping, eateries.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
695 AUDUBON CT
695 Audubon Court, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1512 sqft
Bright and Spacious Townhouse! Huge Eat in Kit. Granite counters! SS Appliances! Sliders to deck. Powder rm! Formal Dining rm. Fireplace in Large LR! 2/3 Large BR's WI Closet. LL Fam Rm & Laundry!
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
43 BROOKLYN RD
43 Brooklyn Road, Stanhope, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Completely renovated!! Welcome to this 3BD/2.5BA home that is close to all major highways. This homes was just completed with all those modern updates. The sleek back splash in the kitchen compliments the crisp white cabinets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 MARGARET TER
15 Margaret Terrace, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Large Townhouse Duplex on private cul de sac. Open Floor plan, 2 large decks for entertaining 1st floor master. Finished basement. Available immediately. Unit has washer and dryer.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 WOODPORT RD
2 Woodport Rd, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1500 sqft
VINTAGE FARM HOUSE IN MOVE IN CONDITION. THIS HOME FEATURES WIDE PLANK HARDWOOD FLOORING, CUSTOM EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS, FORMAL DINING ROOM, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND 3 NICE SIZE BEDROOMS.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 CHEROKEE CT
14 Cherokee Court, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2450 sqft
If you love privacy and social distancing is on your mind, then look no further. Your ideal rental home is here. This property is located in a rural area of estate style homes on a quiet cul-de-sac.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Bent Street
17 Bent Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated sun drenched 3 bedroom home located in desirable residential neighborhood.
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
86 HILL HOLLOW ROAD
86 Hill Hollow Road, Morris County, NJ
VERY WELL MAINTAINED COLONIAL W/SPACIOUS ROOMS, GREAT FLOORPLAN FOR LIVING & ENTERTAINING, & A FINISHED BASEMENT FOR RECREATION & RELAXING & LOTS OF STORAGE, TOO.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
59 LAMERSON CIR
59 Lamerson Circle, Budd Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome home to to the sophistication of Morris Chase! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bainbridge model is situated within the rolling countryside of prestigious Morris County, and offers a spacious family room that opens up to a sunlit kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 MT Pleasant Ave
3 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wharton, NJ
Completely Updated 4 Bedroom In Desirable Wharton Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Newer Kitchen & Bathrooms, Full Basement, Large - Level Backyard & Much More!!! Walking Distance To Downtown ...
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 SOVEREIGN DR
15 Sovereign Drive, Budd Lake, NJ
Elegant estate house in an upscale Toll Brother community Morris Hunt. Exquisite colonial offering 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, conservatory/great room; custom moldings, high ceiling, HW floors, & plush carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Hopatcong
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1457 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE
29 Downstream Drive, Morris County, NJ
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 29 DOWNSTREAM DRIVE in Morris County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 MAIN ST
88 Main St, Newton, NJ
Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House!!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Seperate Dining Area, Full Baement, Enclosed Porch & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Call Today! Great Rental!!! Rent Garage For An Extra $185 Per Month
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJ
Highland Park, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJAvenel, NJMount Arlington, NJWharton, NJKenvil, NJDover, NJSuccasunna, NJNewton, NJ