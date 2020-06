Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel

Stunning rental opportunity! Newly renovated house is ready for you to move in! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, modern kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and of course desirable open concept layout. Close to the public beach. You will fall in love with this charm!