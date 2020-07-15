Apartment List
29 Apartments for rent in Hopatcong, NJ with garages

Hopatcong apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3 Serviss Road
3 Serviss Road, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
Raised Ranch on 1/3 Acre in Great Neighborhood. Offers 3 BRs, 2 1/2 Baths, 1-Car Garage. Refinished Hardwood Floors in Living Room and BRs. Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included. Convenient Location. Picture Window in Living Room.
Results within 1 mile of Hopatcong

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
549 ATLAS RD
549 Atlas Road, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
3 bedroom ranch for rent in Landing. Partially finished basement with washer/dryer & second bathroom. Hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, quiet neighborhood. Home also has a built in garage. Beach and beach club available through membership.
Results within 5 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:25 AM
34 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
15 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,985
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
9 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
217 E SHORE TRL
217 East Shore Trail, Lake Mohawk, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Beautiful Custom Colonial perched over Lake Mohawk with seasonal lake views! Sitting on almost half an acre, patio on ground level, with access to second floor or ground floor. Enter into the ground floor: large den with bath and laundry rooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Mountain View Manor
322 Richard Mine Rd, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
WELL KEPT 2 BEDROOM UNIT ON 2ND FLOOR, FEATURING EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM, UPDATED BATHROOM, LARGE BEDROOMS and 1 CAR GARAGE. CONDO IS IN A VERY PRIVATE LOCATION WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
92 MARA BLVD
92 Mara Blvd, Sussex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2291 sqft
3-Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, end unit townhouse in desirable Round Top in Sparta--centrally located in town center. Fully-finished, walk-out basement with sliders to paver patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 SOVEREIGN DR
15 Sovereign Drive, Budd Lake, NJ
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,490
4414 sqft
Elegant estate house in an upscale Toll Brother community Morris Hunt. Exquisite colonial offering 4 beds, 3.5 baths, 3 car garage, conservatory/great room; custom moldings, high ceiling, HW floors, & plush carpet.
Results within 10 miles of Hopatcong
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
19 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,860
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 MILL ST
48 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
88 MAIN ST
88 Main St, Newton, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,200
Fully Renovated 6 Bedroom 2 Full Bath House!!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms, Seperate Dining Area, Full Baement, Enclosed Porch & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Call Today! Great Rental!!! Rent Garage For An Extra $185 Per Month

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
15 GREEN ST
15 Green Street, Franklin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated 3 Bedroom Colonial!!! Updated Kitchen, Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Bathroom, Hardwood Floors, Newer Roof, Patio, Full Basement, Detached Garage & Much More!!! Really A Must See!!! Open Floor Plan...

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
29 PATERSON AVE
29 Paterson Avenue, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
302 TULSA CT
302 Tulsa Court, Warren County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Well maintained, spacious townhouse ready for you to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
7 HILLSIDE TER
7 Hillside Ter, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated 1 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
54 MILL ST
54 Mill St, Newton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment!!! Hardwood Floors, Updated Kitchen, Plenty Of Parking, New Ownership!!! Option For ...NO SECURITY DEPOSIT... Walking Distance To Downtown...
City Guide for Hopatcong, NJ

Called the "town by the lake," Lake Hopatcong was a huge resort destination from the 1880s until the 1930s. The era when Vaudeville and Burlesque were big made the lake resort a hot spot for classic performers of the time like Milton Berle.

Hopatcong hasn't always been called Hopatcong. Once known as the community of Brookland and then, some years later, Brooklyn after the city on Long Island, New York, the borough was renamed in 1901. Today, it's located in Sussex, New Jersey. At the time of the last major census, the total population was around 15,500 people. The lovely lake that surrounds it is mostly man-made -- and the largest lake in the state of New Jersey. Get ready to take the plunge! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Hopatcong, NJ

Hopatcong apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

