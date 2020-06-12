/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:43 PM
36 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
12 Arima Court
12 Arima Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12 Arima Court in Holiday City-Berkeley. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 St Martin Place
2 Saint Martin Place, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Join the Active Adult Community of Holiday City Berkeley! Great Yellowstone Model on a nice corner lot with newer updated kitchen, appliances and flooring. Large living room/dining room and den off kitchen with sliders to back yard.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
320 Curacao Street
320 Curacao Street, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1160 sqft
Wonderful REMODELED 1600 sq ft., 2 bedroom 1 bath Yellowstone model home! New MODERN sleek white Shaker cabinetry in Eat-in-kitchen , Granite counters, remodeled bathroom, new laminate floors, new light fixtures, newer windows.
1 of 1
Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
Holiday City-Berkeley
1 Unit Available
2 Salerno Court
2 Salerno Court, Holiday City-Berkeley, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1232 sqft
Totally redone Lakeview model in desirable HC Carefree community complete with all the amenities including screened in SunRoom...
Results within 1 mile of Holiday City-Berkeley
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Holiday Heights
1 Unit Available
26 Chesterfield Lane
26 Chesterfield Lane, Holiday Heights, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
55+ Holiday Heights Adult Community. SHOREVIEW RENTAL. 2 bedroom, 2 bath home. Tile floor throughout with laminate flooring in bedrooms. Florida room that is both heated and air conditioned leading to a private back yard.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Holiday City South
1 Unit Available
2 Madera Court
2 Madera Court, Holiday City South, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Excellent condition Lakeview model in Holiday City South, a 55+ age restricted community. Large living room / dining room. Den/family room off updated kitchen. Two bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
The Fairways at Bey Lea
3600 Cypress Point Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1136 sqft
Welcome to The Fairways at Bey Lea The Fairways at Bey Lea is a luxury apartment community located in Toms River, New Jersey that is setting the standard for community-style living one home at a time.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
9 Units Available
Emerald Apartments
940 Presidential Blvd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
875 sqft
Even more spectacular than the gem itself, Emerald Apartments offers you one and two bedroom garden apartment homes with everything you could want in a home. From spacious floor plans and lots of amenities to a central location convenient to Rt.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
50 Norwalk Avenue
50 Norwalk Avenue, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
966 sqft
Completely Renovated in December 2019. New Vinyl flooring Throughout. New Kitchen Cabinets and Appliances. THIS IS AN ADULT COMMUNITY. MUST BE 55+ !!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
1069 Canterbury Drive
1069 Canterbury Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Desirable gas Ritz model home. New appliances, freshly painted, carpets just cleaned. Long driveway. Home move in ready. Gas fireplace in living room. Two full baths. Tenant pays all utilities, sewer and water.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2 Greenleaf Street
2 Greenleaf Street, Crestwood Village, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1101 sqft
55+ Community Village 5 Single standing Cortland model in Village 5. No Pets or Smokers. Corner lot with private yard and enclosed porch. 2 A/C Units and new carpet in Living Room and Bedrooms.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
906 Rio Grande Drive
906 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
2254 sqft
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
24 Milton Drive
24 Milton Drive, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Senior 55+ upscale living at the Renaissance. Raphael model - over 1800 square feet - on the pond. New landscaping, freshly painted.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
34 Dover Walk
34 Dover Walk, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 34 Dover Walk in Toms River. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
33 Turnberry Circle
33 Turnberry Circle, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1329 sqft
Beautiful rental, hardwood floors through out, two full updated baths, large closets and plenty of room for storage in basement. Quiet community with pool access. Close to shopping and restaurants.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
413 Stallion Circle W
413 Stallion Cir W, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1208 sqft
Gabrielle Run is now leasing for September occupancy! This gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment home is located on the ground floor.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
30 Buckingham Drive
30 Buckingham Drive, Leisure Village West, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1238 sqft
Great rental property, 2 bed rooms, 2 baths, eat-in kitchen, dining/living room combo and sun room. Home located in the adult community of Leisure Village West with a maximum 3 person occupancy in a 2 bed room home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
806 Conifer Street
806 Conifer Street, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
EXCELLENT RENTAL, DOWNTOWN TOMS RIVER 2 BRS WITH NEWER KITCHEN AND BATH, GORGEOUS HARD WOOD FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C, GREAT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS RESTAURANTS AND MORE, OWNER IS UNCLE OF LISTING AGENT.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
130 Eleanor Road
130 Eleanor Road, Ocean County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1820 sqft
Raphael Model Plus Sun Room @ Upscale Adult Community with many Amenities in a most desirable area. Hot Water Baseboard Heat, Indoor & Outdoor Pools fitness center, billiards,and Computer/library room. Clubhouse has a Deli for takeout and Catering.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Leisure Knoll
1 Unit Available
24 Greenwich Avenue
24 Greenwich Avenue, Leisure Knoll, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 24 Greenwich Avenue in Leisure Knoll. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Holiday City-Berkeley
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Mariners Cove
372 Kettle Creek Rd, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
950 sqft
Barnegat Bay location with scenic waterfront views. Units have granite countertops and modern appliances along with fireplaces and a patio or balcony. Pets welcome; tenants have access to fitness center and dog park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Pineview
2250 W County Line Rd, Vista Center, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
714 sqft
Convenience and affordability awaits at Pineview Apartments. Located just a short drive from Rt.195 and the Garden State Parkway, Pineview Apartments is close to school, shopping, restaurants and some of New Jersey's greatest recreation areas.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
1 Unit Available
Terrace View Apartments
539 Vaughn Ave, Toms River, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
860 sqft
Terrace View Apartments is just minutes from the Barnegat Bay, ocean beaches and the nightlife in Seaside Heights. The property is also minutes from the Ocean County Mall and local supermarkets and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated May 4 at 07:13pm
Contact for Availability
Ocean Park Village
70 Pinehurst Drive, Lakewood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
889 sqft
There’s a home here for you and a community you’ll love right in the heart of Ocean County. Ocean Park Village features convenient Lakewood, NJ apartments and townhomes with unique style layouts.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Staten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJToms River, NJLevittown, PATrenton, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJ
Atlantic City, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJSouth Plainfield, NJBurlington, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJLeisure Village East, NJOcean Gate, NJSeaside Heights, NJVista Center, NJPoint Pleasant, NJOcean Acres, NJ