2 bed 2 bath apartments
51 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Hi-Nella, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
12 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
850 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Results within 5 miles of Hi-Nella
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
54 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
537 HIGHLAND ESTATES
537 Highland Estates, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1142 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 full bathroom END UNIT condo in over 55 community currently available for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
127 EDISON ROAD
127 Edison Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1520 sqft
Lovely, totally renovated home on quiet street. Including finished basement total approximately 1,500 square feet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
226 CENTURA
226 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1334 sqft
Recently updated two bedroom town home in the gated community of Centura, featuring a spacious living room/dining room area with fireplace, sliding glass door to the patio, eat-in kitchen with new appliances and granite counter top.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE
133 Franklin Cir, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 133 FRANKLIN CIRCLE in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1400 HUNTINGDON MEWS
1400 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
882 sqft
Location, location, location. Immaculate and newly and professionally painted. Great lower end unit condo with two beds and two bath. Great location within walking distance to shopping and transportation.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
144 CENTURA
144 Centura, Ashland, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1442 sqft
Convenient one level living with this 2 bed 2 full bath condo in desirable and private Centura Community. Safe underground parking and many wonderful amenities included with the rental price. Heat, water & sewer is also paid by the owner.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2001 TALL PINES
2001 Tall Pnes, Pine Hill, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Great Rental 2 master bedrooms suites with master bathrooms , eat in kitchen , living room, dining room combination .You're close to all major highways and Mass public transportation. All new carpets and home is ready to go.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
110 CHARLES ROAD
110 Charles Road, Magnolia, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
Immediate availability 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home to rent. Home features large kitchen, dining area, central air, gas heat, and a 50 Gallon water heater. One of the full bathrooms is attached to master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Hi-Nella
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,047
1178 sqft
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 12 at 10:58am
12 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
6 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
3 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1122 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Last updated June 12 at 10:57am
8 Units Available
MARLTON GATEWAY APARTMENTS
125 E Main St, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1139 sqft
Conveniently located on Main Street in historic Marlton, New Jersey. Marlton Gateway Apartments extends an indulgent way of living to this lovely downtown business district.
Last updated June 12 at 12:12pm
18 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated June 12 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
10 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
9 Units Available
The Club at Main Street
3700 Hermitage Drive, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1227 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Club at Main Street in Voorhees. View photos, descriptions and more!
