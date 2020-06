Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops. Winter brings pocket views of NYC from family room. A fenced in rear yard is bbq ready! Laundry hooks ups are available. 1 car assigned parking in the driveway. Train Station only 1.2 miles away, come rent today!