Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Wonderful 1 bedroom rental in center of Hammonton. Beautifully remodeled, this rental has a Washer/Dryer in unit and storage area. Located in downtown Hammonton, it is close to everything you'll need: restaurants, banks, churches, and transportation. Come see this lovely apartment that you will want for your own!