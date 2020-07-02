All apartments in Hammonton
220 PRATT STREET
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:23 PM

220 PRATT STREET

220 Pratt Street · (609) 561-1010
Location

220 Pratt Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Hammonton Rental. The Pride of Ownership Shines Through. Landlord lives downstairs. The upstairs is available for rent. Super meticulous everything (gleaming exterior, manicured grounds, pristine vinyl siding and brick entry). With Landlord permission and by written rule, the Tenant(s) may have limited access to the northern side yard for a play area or other Landlord authorized activity. New kitchen appliances, updated bathroom and kitchen floors. Some awesome Andersen casement windows. Walk to everywhere (only 3 blocks form the Downtown). 1 block away from St Mary's Church. Included in the monthly rent is water, sewer and heating. The renter is responsible for their electric, cable and renters insurance. No pets or smoking is permitted. Subject to rental Application (credit check and background check). Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 PRATT STREET have any available units?
220 PRATT STREET has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 220 PRATT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
220 PRATT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 PRATT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 220 PRATT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hammonton.
Does 220 PRATT STREET offer parking?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 220 PRATT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 PRATT STREET have a pool?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 220 PRATT STREET have accessible units?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 220 PRATT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 PRATT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 PRATT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
