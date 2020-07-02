220 PRATT STREET

Amenities

Hammonton Rental. The Pride of Ownership Shines Through. Landlord lives downstairs. The upstairs is available for rent. Super meticulous everything (gleaming exterior, manicured grounds, pristine vinyl siding and brick entry). With Landlord permission and by written rule, the Tenant(s) may have limited access to the northern side yard for a play area or other Landlord authorized activity. New kitchen appliances, updated bathroom and kitchen floors. Some awesome Andersen casement windows. Walk to everywhere (only 3 blocks form the Downtown). 1 block away from St Mary's Church. Included in the monthly rent is water, sewer and heating. The renter is responsible for their electric, cable and renters insurance. No pets or smoking is permitted. Subject to rental Application (credit check and background check). Call today!