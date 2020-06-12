/
2 bedroom apartments
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hamilton Square, NJ
Contact for Availability
Royal Crest
1802 Kuser Rd, Hamilton Square, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
928 sqft
Offering a serene, quiet pace of living in a comfortable environment, these one- and two-bedroom units offer private entrances, easy parking and lots of amenities. Units offer granite countertops and large windows.
64 ASPEN CT
64 Aspen Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
Commuter's Dream in Hamilton Township. Just a short drive to Hamilton Train Station, major highways, Veterans Park, RWJ Hospital, YMCA, colleges, restaurants, shopping and much more.
59 VERSAILLES COURT
59 Versailles Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Great opportunity to lease this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo in desirable Society Hill Hamilton. This unit is on the first floor with a private view of the woods.
253 ANDOVER PLACE
253 Andover Pl, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1120 sqft
Did you ever want to move into a place that is brand new? Here you go. Everything is redone. New kitchen, bathroom, laundry room, new heater and a/c. New tile in the bathroom and laundry room, foyer and kitchen.
43 Tynemouth Court
43 Tynemouth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful neutral town home with fabulous floor plan in move right in condition! A wood burning fireplace, new stainless Whirlpool kitchen appliances and a pretty full bath with tub, shower and skylight.
169 WYNDHAM PLACE
169 Wyndham Pl, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
983 sqft
Well maintained, updated, 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom first floor condo in desirable Wyndham Place.
114 WALDEN CIRCLE
114 Walden Cir, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
888 sqft
Lots of space in this beautifully renovated first floor condo in desirable Hampton Chase, backing to the woods with views and privacy, patio off the sliders and storage. Updated kitchen with granite counters and a breakfast bar.
27 ROBBINSVILLE ALLENTOWN ROAD
27 Robbinsville - Allentown Road, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2520 sqft
Only 1 unit left for rent! New hardwood flooring throughout, designer and luxurious kitchen with upgraded granite, new kitchen cabinets, new upgraded appliances and brand new half bath.
609 Silver Court
609 Silver Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1000 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit in Grandville Arms ready to rent. New windows and full appliance package. Steinert high school. Close to shopping, parks, major highways and transportation. Walking distance to Veterans' Park and RWJ Hospital.
62 JUNIPER WAY
62 Juniper Way, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Desirable 1st Floor condo in Society Hill offers 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with a full sized laundry room. Very well maintained unit, with newer A/C, furnace and windows, carpet, and light fixtures.
85 WILLOW COURT
85 Willow Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1100 sqft
Move-in Ready Penthouse condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It has a balcony facing the woods for privacy (mainly East facing: imagine having your morning coffee/tea with all the light). 42" inch newer cabinets and gas stove in the kitchen.
2 N COMMERCE SQUARE
2 North Commerce Square, Robbinsville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1261 sqft
The Lofts! ... Absolutely stunning 2nd floor loft Corner unit with a beautiful view of Robbinsville. Close to Mercer County Park. Gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counter tops and island breakfast nook.
59 CHEVERNY COURT
59 Cheverny Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
Easy to Show! Bright and sunny third floor condo in popular Society Hill in Hamilton offers 2 bedroom & 2 full baths. Eat in Kitchen has pass through to the Dining Room. Spacious Living Room has sliders to the 3rd floor balcony.
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1142 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1317 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1159 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
The Mews at Princeton Junction
1000 Wessex Pl, Princeton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1157 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Wingate Apartments
210 Wert Ave, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
850 sqft
At Wingate Apartments, discover classic style for your contemporary life. Our community is proud to offer studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Kuser Village
110 Nottinghill Ln, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
900 sqft
Nestled on acres upon acres of impressively landscaped grounds, Kuser Village is a place to kick back and unwind. Choose your next home from our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Hamilton, New Jersey.
Pointe Breeze
710 Route 206, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
960 sqft
Delight in enhanced living at Pointe Breeze Apartments. Set on wooded, park-like grounds, our one and two bedroom Bordentown, NJ, apartments offer peaceful living in an ideal location.
Park Apartments
601 Park St, Bordentown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1200 sqft
Find your next home at Park Apartments located in the city of Bordentown and just minutes from the historical downtown shopping area.
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,126
1449 sqft
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
94 Breunig Ave
94 Breunig Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
828 sqft
94 Breunig Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom, 1 bath home. Ready for new residents!! - Walk into a home that invites you in. 2 bedrooms, great first floor living space for entertainment.
395 St. Joe's
395 Saint Joes Avenue, Trenton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$950
1048 sqft
2 Bed 2 Bath with Basement - Property Id: 282526 Two story home for rent. One full bath on each floor. Unfinished basement for storage. Small yard. On-street parking. Near St. Joe's Park, Mulberry St Park, and George Page Park.
