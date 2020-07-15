/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
219 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Haddonfield, NJ
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
1 of 32
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
120 LINCOLN AVENUE
120 Lincoln Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
5776 sqft
Completely new apartment with stainless steel kitchen package with gas range, alarm code and entry code, security camera, hi-efficiency utilities
Results within 1 mile of Haddonfield
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Results within 5 miles of Haddonfield
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 07:24 PM
11 Units Available
Burrough's Mill
1 Burroughs Mill Circle, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1152 sqft
Only moments from Cherry Hill Mall, this property offers residents amenities such as a sauna, dog park, resident lounge and a sparkling swimming pool. Apartments have fireplaces, spacious closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 15 at 06:38 PM
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:25 PM
12 Units Available
Dwell Cherry Hill
150 Greene Lane, Greentree, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1222 sqft
Dwell Luxury Cherry Hill apartments for rent offer a completely unique experience in 21st century living. Everywhere you want to be is within easy reach. Situated on route 70/Marlton Pike East, Dwell Cherry Hill is near NJ Transit and PATCO.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
7 Units Available
Haddon Point
2100 Haddonfield Road, Palmyra, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1073 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Haddon Point in Palmyra. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:47 PM
3 Units Available
Pennsauken Golf Course Villas
3457 Saint Martins Road, Merchantville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1378 sqft
Imagine living in a gated apartment community and having a spectacular view of the sun setting over the golf course from your patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 14 at 05:37 PM
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
988 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
950 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1205 Gorge Rd 1205
1205 Forge Road, Barclay, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,229
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163467 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
4543 Champions Run
4543 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1196 sqft
Two bedroom 2 full bath top floor condo offering gleaming hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen, separate storage room, in a secure setting. Enjoy maintenance free living, top floor views, club house, pool, tennis, private transportation to shopping.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
4333 CHAMPIONS RUN
4333 Champions Run, Ellisburg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1196 sqft
Official Listing Agent - The Mike Lentz Team 856-373-4885 - Take a LOOK at this beautiful 3rd floor unit in the desirable Park Place at Garden State Park! This unit offers a beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
706 THE WOODS
706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1809 ROBERTS WAY
1809 Roberts Way, Echelon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1006 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1809 ROBERTS WAY in Echelon. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 30
Last updated April 16 at 10:48 AM
1 Unit Available
242 CEDAR AVENUE
242 Cedar Ave, Woodlynne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
FINISHED BASEMENT! This is a one of a kind find, New York City style and flare, no expense spared! Over 120,000.00 just in improvements!!! On entrance this it is a complete stunner with breathtaking beauty.
Results within 10 miles of Haddonfield
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
21 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
Logan Square
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,283
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
41 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
42 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,772
1358 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
28 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
Similar Pages
Haddonfield 1 BedroomsHaddonfield 2 BedroomsHaddonfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHaddonfield 3 BedroomsHaddonfield Accessible Apartments
Haddonfield Apartments with BalconiesHaddonfield Apartments with GaragesHaddonfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHaddonfield Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PADoylestown, PABellmawr, NJBroomall, PAWoodbury, NJBurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PA