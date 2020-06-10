/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:02 AM
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hackettstown, NJ
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
116 HIGH ST, 2nd Fl
116 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Enjoy the convenience and charm of living close to town, just a short distance to the wonderful restaurants and fun on Main St. This apartment has three bedrooms, that are spacious and bright. No Pets or Smoking on the property.
Results within 1 mile of Hackettstown
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
12 WINDING HILL DR
12 West Windy Hill Drive, Morris County, NJ
Gorgeous and upgraded East facing home in a wonderful neighborhood of Woodfield Estates with public util ities, community pool, Tennis court. Living room, Dining room, Family room, Master bedroom, 3 more generous size bedrooms, 2.5 baths.
Results within 5 miles of Hackettstown
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
142 W Springtown Rd
142 West Springtown Road, Morris County, NJ
Lovely house in Western Morris County town of Long Valley - lots of trees and space. Beautiful curb appeal and well-maintained w/ 2 car garage, large deck and patio for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 WILD IRIS LN
59 Wild Iris Way, Panther Valley, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Stunning desirable Sherwood model located on a private cul de sac in the Meadows..Beautifully set surrounded by woods with views..
Results within 10 miles of Hackettstown
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
11 Sutton Road
11 Suttons Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Cottage on secluded horse farm at the end of a long driveway lined by flowering pear trees & post-and-board fencing. Neutral decor, high ceilings, plentiful closets, & great natural light.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
60 LAKEVIEW
60 Lakeview Drive, Warren County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
750 sqft
This 3 bedroom Raised Ranch located on a private road is a must see! Surprisingly spacious with seasonal lake views. Large living room, eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, laundry room-all on one level! Fresh paint.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
251 SHILOH RD
251 Shiloh Road, Warren County, NJ
Spectacular rental offering a peaceful country setting, while being mins to town & Rt 80 for commuting! Spacious rooms combined w/a comfortable floor plan,makes this home ideal for entertaining.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
59 LAMERSON CIR
59 Lamerson Circle, Budd Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
Welcome home to to the sophistication of Morris Chase! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bainbridge model is situated within the rolling countryside of prestigious Morris County, and offers a spacious family room that opens up to a sunlit kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
199 Old Turnpike Road
199 Old Turnpike Road, Hunterdon County, NJ
Pristine home on scenic country road with rare blend of elegance & warmth; gorgeous entry, open floor plan, gourmet kit, 1st fl. office & laundry, newly updated Master bath, perfect for NYC commuters.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
14 ROUTE 206
14 Route 206, Sussex County, NJ
4 Bedroom Custom Home In Desirable Byram Twp!!! Hardwood Floors, Separate Dining Area, Office w/ Separate Entrance, Full Walk-Out Basement, Two Ground Floor Bedrooms & Two Large Bedrooms Upstairs Mixed Use Zoning...
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Newark, NJElizabeth, NJBethlehem, PAStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJEaston, PASomerset, NJHighland Park, NJ
Princeton, NJRoselle, NJDoylestown, PALinden, NJWoodbridge, NJAvenel, NJPanther Valley, NJSuccasunna, NJWashington, NJMount Arlington, NJHigh Bridge, NJKenvil, NJ