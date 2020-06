Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

338 Bergen St - This is a beautiful single family 2 bedroom 1 bath unit completely remodeled with immaculate new floors and a fresh new paint job. It also has its original wooden spiral staircase still intact. This home is also equipped with all your appliance needs such as a stove, refrigerator, washer and dryer. It has a perfect space in the back for your pet or service animal. This hidden gem is located in the quaint town of Gloucester City New Jersey this is a perfect place to make your home with central air you are certain to stay cool every summer and with the enclosed front porch you can watch the day go by without being bothered by the elements. This property is pet-friendly extra fees may apply.



Requirements

Rent - 1250. 00

Credit score - 500 +

Gross income is 3xs the rent

Good Financial / criminal check

No previous evictions



Tenant is responsible for

Gas

Electric

Water/Sewer

Cable



(RLNE5644038)