10 Brookfield Avenue

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

FOR RENT:RANCH-STYLE HOME IN DESIRABLE GLEN ROCK. UPDATED KITCHEN AND BATHS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH ADDITIONAL 4TH BEDROOM AND NEW FULL BATH. AVAILABLE ONE FLOOR LIVING (WITH ADDITIONAL BEDROOM OVER THE ATTACHED GARAGE). ENTRY FOYER WITH COAT CLOSET LEADS TO OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING SPACE NEXT TO KITCHEN. THERE ARE ALSO TWO LARGE MAIN FLOOR BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS, AND A SUNNY FAMILY ROOM WITH SLIDING GLASS DOORS TO DECK AND BACKYARD. OVERSIZE LOT AFFORDS GREAT PRIVACY AND OFFERS A LARGE YARD WITH DECK. AMAZING LOCATION NEAR TOP RATED GLEN ROCK HIGH SCHOOL, WALK TO NYC TRAIN, PLUS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND HOUSES OF WORSHIP. INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO GET INTO A TOP NJ TOWN.OWNER HAS NJ RE LIC.