1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:33 PM
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glassboro, NJ
Last updated June 14 at 06:02pm
26 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
Results within 5 miles of Glassboro
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
795 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Glassboro
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
23 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated June 12 at 07:49pm
$
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 06:34pm
10 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 06:40pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
267 CHESTNUT STREET
267 Chestnut Street, Glendora, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
1286 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th.
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
518 STATE STREET
518 State Street, Elmer, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
6384 sqft
1 bedroom, 1 bathroom in quiet, peaceful, beautiful Elmer Boro. Apply today and call for a personal tour!
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
54 CENTRE STREET E
54 East Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 CENTRE STREET E in Woodbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
277 E BROWNING ROAD
277 East Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1912 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Bellmawr. Spacious rooms with bedroom walk in closet and shoe closet. Tenant shares Heat with down stairs occupant. No pets or smokers.I
