613 willow ave

Dont miss your chance to live in the Desirable town of Garwood This first floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout Two nicely sized bedrooms a Renovated bathroom, recently paint throughout. First floor tenant has use of the Backyard and driveway . Washer and dryer hook ups are available in the basement. Lots of street parking in the area and just one mile away from the train station ! perfect for commuters . Less than a mile away from the center of Garwood and Cranford, Tenant pays commisson. NTN report required . Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays water