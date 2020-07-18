All apartments in Garwood
Garwood, NJ
613 willow ave
613 willow ave

Garwood
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

613 Willow Avenue, Garwood, NJ 07027
Garwood

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Dont miss your chance to live in the Desirable town of Garwood This first floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout Two nicely sized bedrooms a Renovated bathroom, recently paint throughout. First floor tenant has use of the Backyard and driveway . Washer and dryer hook ups are available in the basement. Lots of street parking in the area and just one mile away from the train station ! perfect for commuters . Less than a mile away from the center of Garwood and Cranford, Tenant pays commisson. NTN report required . Tenant responsible for all utilities. Owner pays water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 613 willow ave have any available units?
613 willow ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garwood, NJ.
What amenities does 613 willow ave have?
Some of 613 willow ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 613 willow ave currently offering any rent specials?
613 willow ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 613 willow ave pet-friendly?
No, 613 willow ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garwood.
Does 613 willow ave offer parking?
Yes, 613 willow ave offers parking.
Does 613 willow ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 613 willow ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 613 willow ave have a pool?
No, 613 willow ave does not have a pool.
Does 613 willow ave have accessible units?
No, 613 willow ave does not have accessible units.
Does 613 willow ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 613 willow ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 613 willow ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 613 willow ave does not have units with air conditioning.
