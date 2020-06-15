227 Lindsey Crt.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938



GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.

Just imagine spending your life in this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths perfectly arranged just for you; eating candle light dinner with your loved one and spending special, warm, cozy time in front of the fire place, just relaxing watching your favorite program, movie or tv.

Enjoy your lovely home with recess lighting throughout 1-st floor and make cooking and eating in this kitchen with stainless steel appliances including grill stove, PORCELAIN TILE back-splash, counter top a PURE PLEASURE.

Delight yourself in spending time in 5 feet high designed porcelain tiles in all 2.5 baths, special, beautiful mirrors, lighting and even towel rods.

You can organize spectacular Thanksgiving party in this spacious Living room, Dining room putting on Fire Place and have memorable, cozy moments with yo

Property Id 6938



