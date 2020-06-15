All apartments in Franklin Park
Find more places like 227 Lindsey Crt..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin Park, NJ
/
227 Lindsey Crt.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

227 Lindsey Crt.

227 Lindsey Court · (908) 842-7092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin Park
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

227 Lindsey Court, Franklin Park, NJ 08823

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $2350 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Must have: LOVELY 3 Bdrms 2.5 baths: prestigious S - Property Id: 6938

GORGEOUS, LOVABLY DESIGNED 3 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHS CAN BE YOURS. Call now: 908-842-3690. Brick, corner Townhome greatly located in prestigious Society Hill III at Somerset in Franklin Park, NJ 08823.
Just imagine spending your life in this lovely 3 Bedroom, 2.5 baths perfectly arranged just for you; eating candle light dinner with your loved one and spending special, warm, cozy time in front of the fire place, just relaxing watching your favorite program, movie or tv.
Enjoy your lovely home with recess lighting throughout 1-st floor and make cooking and eating in this kitchen with stainless steel appliances including grill stove, PORCELAIN TILE back-splash, counter top a PURE PLEASURE.
Delight yourself in spending time in 5 feet high designed porcelain tiles in all 2.5 baths, special, beautiful mirrors, lighting and even towel rods.
You can organize spectacular Thanksgiving party in this spacious Living room, Dining room putting on Fire Place and have memorable, cozy moments with yo
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/6938
Property Id 6938

(RLNE5824510)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have any available units?
227 Lindsey Crt. has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Lindsey Crt. have?
Some of 227 Lindsey Crt.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Lindsey Crt. currently offering any rent specials?
227 Lindsey Crt. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Lindsey Crt. pet-friendly?
No, 227 Lindsey Crt. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin Park.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. offer parking?
No, 227 Lindsey Crt. does not offer parking.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Lindsey Crt. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have a pool?
No, 227 Lindsey Crt. does not have a pool.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have accessible units?
No, 227 Lindsey Crt. does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Lindsey Crt. has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Lindsey Crt. have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Lindsey Crt. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 227 Lindsey Crt.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Franklin Park 2 BedroomsFranklin Park Apartments with Garage
Franklin Park Apartments with ParkingFranklin Park Apartments with Pool
Franklin Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Newark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJLevittown, PAMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJTrenton, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRobertsville, NJLincroft, NJ
Kenvil, NJSomerville, NJMendham, NJMartinsville, NJRahway, NJPort Monmouth, NJIselin, NJRockaway, NJKeansburg, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
Essex County CollegePrinceton University
Rutgers University-Newark
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity