Updated 3 Bed TH in great location backs to open spaces.The Kitchen has ceramic tiles, 42" cabinets & sliding door to the fenced yard & patio. The patio can also be accessed from Liv. Rm sliders. The stair case opens to the large loft with ceiling fan and recessed lighting. Double doors open to the Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling/fan & walk in closet. The adjoining Master Bath has double sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. The second & third bedrooms has have recessed lighting & wood flooring. The Hall bath has been updated w/glass enclosed tub & rain head shower. The laundry room is on the first level and has updated washer/dryer. Lovely custom light fixtures throughout give a nice custom touch. Beacon Hill is located close to shopping and the Route 1 corridor.