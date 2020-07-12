Apartment List
126 Apartments for rent in Fords, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fords apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
44 Units Available
Iselin
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,110
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Iselin
889 Green Street
889 Green Street, Iselin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1100 sqft
Professionally Managed 2 bed 2 bath Townhome Just 40 minutes to Manhattan A very spacious, two bed room two and half bath town home. Very spacious and bright with many windows and two balconies. Fully furnished.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
918 CRICKET LN
918 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bed/1 bath condo for rent in the beautifully maintained Wyndmoor Condominium community in Woodbridge, NJ.

1 of 13

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
Fords
112 Beverly Hills Ter c
112 Beverly Hills Ter, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2 Bedroom Condo - Property Id: 102782 Live LARGE and LOVE It, Luxury condo at Beverly HillsTerr., Woodbridge.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
1043 Cricket Lane
1043 Cricket Lane, Woodbridge, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Awesome Move In Ready Rentall *** Well Maintained * Freshly Painted * Spacious and Bright 2 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath *** 1st Floor Condo***Hardwood Floors*** Lg. Closets *** Finished Walk-out Basement w/Half Bath, Laundry, and Separate Storage Room.
Results within 5 miles of Fords
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
15 Units Available
The Waterfront
Harbor Terrace Apartments
18 Harbor Terrace #2K, Perth Amboy, NJ
Studio
$1,219
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,449
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
900 sqft
Situated on Raritan Bay, these 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans are stylish and modern, with amenities like elevator service and on-site laundry. Units are spacious and newly renovated, and the kitchen and bathrooms are modern.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Metuchen
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1101 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Avenel
Kings Gardens Apartments
24 Walter Dr, Avenel, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,335
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Kings Gardens is conveniently situated near Routes 1-9, The Garden State Parkway & Route 287, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and JFK Hospital.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
28 Raritan Reach Road
28 Raritan Reach Rd, South Amboy, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Commuters Delight! Close to South Amboy Train Station! Beautifully maintained Home with Maple Hardwood Floors! Upgraded Maple Kitchen w/Granite Counters & Seating, Onyx Back Splash, Stainless Steel Appliances,Recessed Lighting & Extra Storage!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Carteret
74 Pershing Ave
74 Pershing Avenue, Carteret, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
No Pets Allowed (RLNE5925174)

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
316 Watson Ave B4
316 Watson Avenue, Perth Amboy, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
Perth Amboy right off Smith street - Property Id: 313434 1 bedroom. New floors. New counter top and sink. New stove. off street parking. Please fill out the application and I do require a background check it cost $45 dollars.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
800 RARITAN RD
800 Raritan Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Home! EIK, liv rm, din rm. All one level. Immaculate! Completely renovated 2010. CAC, windows, new kitchen & appliances. Huge property with multi-level deck. Extra room could be 4th BR/fam rm.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Tottenville
7262 Amboy Road, #1d
7262 Amboy Road, Staten Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Large & beautiful 2-3 bed rm duplex, contemporary apartment. 2 bath rm, 1st floor. Hooks up for washer and dryer, central air, assigned parking, use of the back yard. Close to shopping and transportation

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
Pumptown - New Durham - Stelton
612 Waterford - 1
612 Waterford Dr, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,949
900 sqft
PROFESSIONALY MANAGED FIRST FLOOR 2 bedroom 2 full bath Fully Furnished unit. Central Air with washer and dryer inside. FULLY FURNISHED 2 bed room 2 full bath condo for rent. Very desirable Waterford community. PROFESSIONAL MANAGEMENT.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Rahway
41-51 E CHERRY ST
41-51 East Cherry Street, Rahway, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
A MUST SEE, NICE QUIET UNIT, STAINLESS STEEL,GRANITE,WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, DOWNTOWN RAHWAY! WALKING DISTANCE TO TRAIN STATION NYC.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
Southwestern Perth Amboy
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,580
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
Results within 10 miles of Fords
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
78 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,980
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1353 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
27 Units Available
Dunellen
Avalon Piscataway
7000 Avalon Way, Dunellen, NJ
Studio
$1,685
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1316 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments and townhomes. Community has a fitness center, outdoor pool and lounge areas. Units have plank flooring, large walk-in closets and private balconies.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fords, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fords apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

