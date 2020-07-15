Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020

1120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ

Finding an apartment in Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fairview
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Fairview
520 Cliff St
520 Cliff Street, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1105 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LOVELY 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT **NO BROKER FEES** - Property Id: 318045 520Views is a green, eco-friendly building located at 520 Cliff Street, in Fairview NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,585
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,079
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

Last updated July 15
21 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

Last updated July 15
16 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

Last updated July 15
13 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

Last updated July 15
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7900 River Rd 709
7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,215
728 sqft
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725 *No Broker Fee *$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit) Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7609 4th Ave
7609 4th Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 7609 4th Ave - Property Id: 315951 Come check out this beautifully remodeled 1st floor apartment in the heart of North Bergen. This house will not last call now 845-671-9841 or go ahead and apply via the link below.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
660 River Road 2
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,708
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Duchess - Property Id: 52767 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
8125 River Rd 1011
8125 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,850
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 309191 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM, SAUNA & MASSAGE

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7701 River Rd 1006
7701 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,290
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Near NYC - Property Id: 303675 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7611 River Road 7601
7611 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,232
1200 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 297271 Amazing 1200 Sqft 2 Bedroom Apartment in a New Construction Building PAY NET EFFECTIVE PRICES (Up to ONE FREE MONTH OF RENT) (Prices and Promotions change daily, Please contact for

Last updated July 15
1 Unit Available
7599 River Road 7601
7599 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1400 sqft
One Free Month//// No Broker Fee - Property Id: 296861 Beautiful New Construction Building, Huge apartments NO BROKER FEE UP TO WEEKS OFF of RENT (Pay Net Effective Price) NO AMENITY FEE (Prices and Promotions change daily! Please contact for
City Guide for Fairview, NJ

"It's a big, big long road / Costs about 14 dollars / That's in tolls / A New Jersey turnpike" -- "Big Road," The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Located in Bergen County, NJ, Fairview is sometimes considered a suburb of New York City. Lots of commuters live there, and they make the commute back and forth from the Big Apple for work or play. Fairview is a relatively quiet town, which is why many folks venture to New York for their entertainment. Still, the city has a nice suburban feel, and there are plenty of amenities and activities in town that make living there a worthwhile venture. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Fairview, NJ

Finding an apartment in Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

