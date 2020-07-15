1120 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ
"It's a big, big long road / Costs about 14 dollars / That's in tolls / A New Jersey turnpike" -- "Big Road," The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion
Located in Bergen County, NJ, Fairview is sometimes considered a suburb of New York City. Lots of commuters live there, and they make the commute back and forth from the Big Apple for work or play. Fairview is a relatively quiet town, which is why many folks venture to New York for their entertainment. Still, the city has a nice suburban feel, and there are plenty of amenities and activities in town that make living there a worthwhile venture. See more
Finding an apartment in Fairview that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.