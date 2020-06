Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great Town home in a great location!! Over 2,000 square feet of living! One of the largest in Windsor Mews! Beautifully Updated Kitchen and bathrooms!! Move in ready. Nice size rooms! Large two story living room makes it bright and open. Hall upstairs over looks Living room. Kitchen has an open window into Dining room. Bedrooms all have nice size closets. Private Patio outback! Also has a garage with inside access into a family room. Landlord pays the association fee which covers lawn maintenance and snow removal!