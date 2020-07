Amenities

Looking for a ready to move in cozy home? This is it! Secured building. Great view. Tennis court. Inground Pool. Close to major highways: #38, #70, #73 #130, and only minutes from Philadelphia. Playa Del Sol is also close to shopping malls and a hospital. Rent includes water, use of pool & tennis court. Each floor has a laundry room that was recently renovated. There is also a storage room on each floor. What an unbeatable deal!