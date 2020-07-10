/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:54 PM
40 Luxury Apartments for rent in Dover Beaches North, NJ
1 of 72
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3688 Ocean Terrace
3688 Ocean Terrace, Dover Beaches North, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
FALL RENTAL - NORMANDY BEACH OCEANFRONT WITH A POOL - This custom, turn-key, FEMA compliant home with an ocean side pool boasts stunning ocean views from every floor of the house. The gorgeous heated pool within Trex decking is one of a kind.
1 of 14
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
3152 Ocean Road
3152 Ocean Road, Dover Beaches North, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
Featured Listing...ALL WEEKS RENTED. This oceanfront home with spectacular ocean views Books early..3 floors in the desirable community of Monterey Beach. This rental has it all... 5 bedrooms, 4.
Results within 1 mile of Dover Beaches North
1 of 39
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Ocean
1604 Ocean Ave, Lavallette, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$10,865
SUMMER 2020 - August 22nd - September open.Updated as of 6/19/2020. 6 bedroom sleeps 14 and 3 bath. Outside shower with easy access use for after your sunbathing and surfing enjoyment. Walk in Shower on first and second floors..
Results within 5 miles of Dover Beaches North
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
243 Curtis Point Drive
243 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$15,000
5500 sqft
Breathtaking BAY FRONT views!! Impressive 5500 sq.foot home in prestigious waterfront community of Curtis Point! Dining room and state of the art kitchen, all on main floor with wall to ceiling windows over looking POOL & BAY.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Curtis Point Drive
213 Curtis Point Drive, Ocean County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
SUMMER RENTAL- Does not get better than this. Bayfront contemporary with spacious open floor plan and plenty of room. The views are unsurpassed from every window off the rear! Fantastic deck with pool, and entertainment area.
1 of 71
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
640 E Riviera Avenue
640 E Riviera Ave, Ocean Gate, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$37,500
2500 sqft
Amazing summer rental at the Jersey Shore right on Ocean Gate's famous mile long beach and boardwalk. Enjoy the biggest covered deck in town, bring the whole family to swim, bike, crab, boat, paddle board, and kayak on the Toms River.
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
521 East Avenue
521 East Ave, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$28,545
This almost-oceanfront ''town house'' at 521 East Avenue in Bay Head, NJ (between Howe & Mount) is currently available for rent on a weekly or monthly basis (1-hour from NYC). For rent is the south-side of this two-family home.
1 of 35
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Curtis Point Drive
127 Curtis Point Drive, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
4000 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental. Amazing sunsets and panoramic views of Barnegat Bay at one of the finest bay front properties in Mantoloking. Secluded expansive home with the glory and charm of yesteryear but all of the expected amenities of today.
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
410 Lake Avenue
410 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
412 Lake Avenue
412 Lake Avenue, Bay Head, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,500
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION ON TWILIGHT LAKE!!!! This new condo has been designed with every amenity you can think of. It offers 2 master suites, an open floor plan, huge center island, ss appliances, granite counter tops, washer/dryer.
1 of 51
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Mantoloking
1328 Ocean Avenue
1328 Ocean Avenue, Mantoloking, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
Exquisite, High End, Seasonal Rental! AVAILABLE 9/12 on @$13,500 wk. New construction, custom built home w/ 6 BRs, 5.5 BAs, IG pool & steps to the beach. This home is simply stunning w/attention to detail at every turn.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bay Head
45 Strickland Street
45 Strickland Street, Bay Head, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
3880 sqft
High End Seasonal Rental. AVAILABLE 9/5 on. 9/5-9/12 @ $14,000 wk, 9/12 on avail @ $10,500 wk. Custom built 6 BR, 4.5 BA home w/ in-ground pool & spa. Gorgeous finishes, tastefully decorated w/upscale furnishings & has all the amenities you need.
Results within 10 miles of Dover Beaches North
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
3 Ocean Avenue
3 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
Stunning Beachfront Rental available starting September 3, 2020. 2 week minimum 2 $10,000 per week. This off street secluded luxurious home offers privacy with access only by private driveway.
1 of 7
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
900 Ocean Avenue
900 Ocean Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
AUGUST BEACHFRONT BUILDING/POOLGourmet Grills Tiki Bar4 Beach Badges Included Fully Furnished Walking distance to all stores and Restaurants3 bdr 2 full 2 1/2 baths 3 balconiesBRING YOUR FLIP FLOPS, COCKTAILS, AND RELAX!!
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
512 New York Boulevard
512 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Stunning home 5 short blocks to beautiful Sea girt Beach! This home is only available from Aug 1st - August 15th only with a 2 week minimum. 5 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths,Sleeps 10. Outdoor kitchen and flat screen.Great basement to entertain kids.
1 of 48
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Manasquan
38 Ocean Avenue
38 Ocean Avenue, Manasquan, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
5000 sqft
Luxurious summer rental with spectacular water views. This home has so much to offer words cannot describe this incredible property. Close to all major highways, train station and all that Manasquan has to offer....
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
101 Harvard Avenue
101 Harvard Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
SUMMER RENTAL avail 8/1 to 9/13 for $2,700 per week or $14K for the entire term. The classic beach cottage is just 2 blocks the beach and boardwalk, great restaurants, homemade ice cream, and fishing.
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
108 Neptune Place
108 Neptune Place, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$35,000
3480 sqft
Still looking to spend your vacation in Sea Girt? This is the first time ever being offered as a summer rental and yes it has a in-ground heated saltwater pool with a Cabana and bath.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
2 New York Boulevard
2 New York Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
ALREDY RENTED FOR AUGUST.BEST BEACH BLOCK LOCATION! OCEANSIDE & OCEANVIEWS! GORGEOUS STREET, ONE HOUSE IN FROM OCEAN & BOARDS. PLENTY OF DRIVEWAY PARKING, 4-LEVELS OF LIVING FOR SUMMER ENTERTAINING & ENJOYMENT.
1 of 42
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
619 Ocean Avenue
619 Ocean Ave, Sea Girt, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$12,000
OCEANFRONT BEACH RENTAL- NOW ONLY AVAILABLE 9/1 TO 9/7 FOR $12,000-Located on one of the most private and prestigious enclaves on the New Jersey Shore, ''The Crescent'' is hidden in the quiet beachside town of Sea Girt, a throwback to another time
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
812 Oak Terrace
812 Oak Terrace, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Rental July 18- August 15 .Two week minimum $15,000. 5 Bedrooms,3 1/2 bath . A beautiful family home conveniently located in the ''library section'' of Point Pleasant Beach.
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Heights
605 Ocean Avenue
605 Ocean Road, Spring Lake Heights, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
The ultimate Oceanfront beach house! This 5 bedroom 4 1/2 bath three level home with expansive balconies overlooking the ocean is available bi-weekly or monthly.
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sea Girt
306 Philadelphia Boulevard
306 Philadelphia Boulevard, Sea Girt, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2896 sqft
Available 8/1 to 8/15 for $15K. Rent includes all utilities plus the use of 4 beach badges.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Point Pleasant Beach
305 Baltimore Avenue
305 Baltimore Avenue, Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
SUMMER RENTAL MONTHLY. Available September for $10,000. Fantastic beach getaway just 2 blocks to the beach! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a beautifully renovated kitchen with center island and granite counters, open floor plan and hardwood floors.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJLakewood, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJHighland Park, NJ
Perth Amboy, NJPrinceton, NJOld Bridge, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJAtlantic City, NJSpring Lake, NJPoint Pleasant, NJWest Freehold, NJBrowns Mills, NJOcean Acres, NJRobbinsville, NJ