1 bedroom apartments
105 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colonia, NJ
Colonia
2 Units Available
North Hills
1275 Saint Georges Ave, Colonia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,370
693 sqft
Perfectly positioned in Woodbridge Township, North Hills Apartments is located near the transportation and everyday conveniences that matter most to our residents.
$
2 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,425
625 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
82 FIAT AVE
82 Fiat Avenue, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Newly renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment first floor apartment with a private deck in a well maintained triplex, available MAY 15th. HEAT INCLUDED! 10 minute walk to Metropark train station as well as close proximity to major roads/highways.
Iselin
1 Unit Available
55 Gill Lane
55 Gills Lane, Iselin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 55 Gill Lane in Iselin. View photos, descriptions and more!
$
7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,770
870 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
$
Garwood
1 Unit Available
The Lofts at Garwood
500 North Ave, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,310
1090 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
5 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
769 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
2 Units Available
Clara Barton Apartments
73 Wolff Ave, Fords, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
At Clara Barton Apartments, we look forward to showing you why we're the right choice for you. Our property features private entrances, 24 hour emergency maintenance services and on site laundry facilities.
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
Crossroads Gardens Apartments
1 Pikeview Ln, Woodbridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
870 sqft
Located in Woodbridge, NJ, Crossroads Gardens is conveniently situated near three major highways, shopping, restaurants, nightlife, downtown and the hospital.
Roselle
92 Units Available
The Park
417 Raritan Rd, Roselle, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,761
826 sqft
Spacious apartment homes with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, and private patio or balcony. Pet friendly. Conveniently located with easy access to Westfield Avenue.
2 Units Available
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
944 sqft
Located in the historic town of Cranford, 24 Springfield Ave is a vintage mid-rise featuring all the modern furnishings one would hope for in a new home. Located on the Rahway River the views from most apartment homes are a feast for the eyes.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,030
912 sqft
Experience life in first class at Westfield Hamilton House. Let our one and two bedrooms Westfield, New Jersey, apartments for rent be your quiet oasis.
1 Unit Available
40 Freeman St 2B
40 Freeman St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,480
575 sqft
1 Bedroom - North Edison Luxury Modern Rental - Property Id: 271107 North Edison Luxury Rental - Immaculate Modern 575 Sq. Ft. - 1 Bedroom Apartment in North Edison Near JFK Hospital on a beautiful dead end street.
1 Unit Available
26 Judson St
26 Judson St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
Spacious and naturally well lit unit with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom. The layout includes an open kitchen with plenty of space to entertain friends and relax.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, ,,high ceilings open floor plan
1 Unit Available
217 Prospect Ave Apt 12A-4B
217 Prospect Avenue, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
772 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment located in sought after English Village. Quiet top floor unit with tons of windows, natural light, and elevator service! Washer/dryer in unit. Spacious living room & dining room with custom built in.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1516 IRVING ST
1516 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
525 sqft
Bright, Modern, Functional, hip and simply the best package. Enjoy a beautiful kitchen, a spectacular bathroom, Split system air & heating, SS Appliances and your own laundry in the unit. A Must see! Possibly the best apartment you will ever have.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1636 Irving St 3Z
1636 Irving St, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
LUXURY STUDIO APT FOR RENT AT RAHWAY ARTS - Property Id: 277108 --LARGE STUDIO-- --NO BROKER FEE-- --UTILITIES INCLUDED-- --LAUNDRY IN BUILDING-- --PREMIUM TV INCLUDED-- --SS APPLIANCES-- --ISLAND-- --QUARTZ TOPS-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --MODERN
1 Unit Available
406 E LINCOLN PARK
406 Lincoln Park E, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,695
560 sqft
Renovated 2nd floor condo unit with private entrance in park-like setting only 2 blocks to NYC train and downtown amenities. On-street & off-street parking. Walk-up attic for private storage. Bright and spacious condo.
Westfield
1 Unit Available
543 SUMMIT AVE
543 Summit Avenue, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Commuters delight. Block to town/train. Hardwood floors, beautiful moldings grace this spacious second/third floor unit. Formal DR, large open floor plan w/tons of storage, W/D in unit. Front porch, rear deck. Large kitchen w/island.
Garwood
1 Unit Available
101-103 CENTER ST
101-103 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Location, Location, Location!! 1 BR with Bonus Room steps to NYC Train Station and Bus Stop. Large EIK and LR. Hurry, wont last! Close to shopping, gyms, restaurants and major highways.
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1065 JAQUES AVE
1065 Jacques Avenue, Rahway, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Welcome to this move-in ready ,spacious 1 bedroom apartment in Rahway. Access to backyard, Nice eat-in kitchen. Only a 7 min walk to train station and some of Rahway finest restaurants! Make your appointment today!
