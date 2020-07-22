Apartment List
30 Apartments for rent in Butler, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Butler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
15 Summit Ave
15 Summit Avenue, Butler, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1368 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch Home On A Dead-End Street With Easy Access To Route 23 & Schools! Enjoy A Lovely Front Porch & Spacious Level Backyard! Don't Miss This One! This Home Offers An Expansive Living Room With Hardwood

1 of 17

Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
9 LAFAYETTE AVE
9 Lafayette Avenue, Butler, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Inviting and impeccably maintained, this meticulous Cape Cod with 1 car detached garage features 3 BR's and 2 Full BA's with bright rooms and plenty of natural sunlight.
Results within 1 mile of Butler
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
2 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Results within 5 miles of Butler
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,930
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
13 Units Available
Riverdale
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,987
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,151
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
1 Unit Available
Pompton Lakes
Pompton Hills
615 Hamburg Tpke, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pompton Hills feels like a small town where everything you need is close by. Routes 280, 80, 46, 3 and 4 are all nearby. An express bus to New York City stops in front of the building and a train station is just minutes away.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
1019 RINGWOOD AVE
1019 Ringwood Avenue, Wanaque, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Unit #4 of a newer construction 4-unit TWH Complex. First floor has hardwood floors, kitchen has all brand new S.S.Appliances. Second floor has 2 Nice Br's, Mbr with a bath, main bath and new wall to wall carpet. Attic has lots of room for storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
30 NEW ST
30 New Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1548 sqft
Expanded 3 bedroom Ranch! Meticulously maintained, newly refinished hardwood floors, eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and walk out to trex deck overlooking large private yard! large family room, living room, full bath with shower stall

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
4 ROOSEVELT ST
4 Roosevelt Street, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
New Construction Raised Ranch with a 2 car detached garage and a new front deck sits on .2 acres of property in the heart of Morris County.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
574 Newark-Pompton Tpk - 02
574 Newark-Pompton Turnpike, Morris County, NJ
Studio
$2,600
960 sqft
Approximately 1440 sq. ft. of retail or office space available in established neighborhood shopping center in Pompton Plains, NJ. Ample Parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverdale
49 HARRISON RD
49 Harrison Street, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Great 1st floor apartment in Riverdale! Great space on quiet street! Kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, 2 Bedrooms (2nd bedroom is good for small bedroom or office). Deck and yard. Shared laundry in garage.
Results within 10 miles of Butler
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
33 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
35 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,585
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,760
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
439 BOONTON AVE
439 Boonton Avenue, Boonton, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Absolutely spectacular 1st Floor apartment in 2 family home.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
189 Littleton Rd
189 Littleton Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Well maintained 1st floor - 2 bedroom unit w/many upgrades. Renovated kitchen w/granite counter/backsplash and tile flooring. Formal dining room w/hardwood floors. Spacious living room w/hardwood, floors and larger storage closet.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
27-1d HINCHMAN AVE
27 Hinchman Ave, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Convenient to all. Transportation to NYC. Updated kitchen and bathroom. Community pool for summer enjoyment. Tenant responsible for 1st months rent, 1.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
62 COZY LAKE RD
62 Cozy Lake Road, Morris County, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
All Brand New, Cozy Two Bedroom Apartment. Living Room and Dining Room Combo. Must See Rental.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
125 WILSON ST
125 Wilson Street, Boonton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Great 1 bedroom apartment in 3 family home in desirable flats section of Boonton. First floor boasts living room, bedroom, kitchen and great sun porch as added living space. Hardwood floors and high ceilings give this apartment a great feel.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
11 Melody Ln
11 Melody Lane, Passaic County, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome To This Lovely 3 Bedroom, 1 Updated Full Bath Ranch Home Near Town Center With Large Level Yard, Florida/3 Season Room, 1 Car Attached Garage, Full Unfinished Basement, Eat-In Kitchen & More! This Home Offers A Spacious Living Room With

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
29 E SPRINGBROOK RD
29 Springbrook Rd E, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
FRESHLY PAINTED WITH BRAND NEW LAMINATED FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, HDWD FLRS IN LIVING,DINING,HALLWAY, FOYER.WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT. BEAUTIFUL PENTHOUSE UNIT WITH SEPARATE ENTRANCE.2 BALCONIES WITH BEAUTIFUL VIEWS POOL TENNIS COURT, JOGGING PATH.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:07 PM
1 Unit Available
Singac
596 MAIN ST
596 Main St, Singac, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with open concept living. Easy access to Route 23/46 & Route 80. Bus and train very close by. Large home with first floor MBR. Oversized garage, full unfin bsmt.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Butler, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Butler apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

