107 E Brigantine Ave Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool bbq/grill courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill

Ahoy Matey. Welcome home for your summer retreat. Take a look at the Clipper Ship Unit 211. This unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room and Stocked Kitchen. Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed and TV. Bedroom 2 has a Trundle Bed Twin/Over Full/Over twin that is great for kids and has a TV! Want privacy in a condo complex, we have you covered. This is a corner unit with a covered entrance. This unit is directly across the street from the beach with easy access. Don't want to make the trip to the beach? The complex has a salt pool to cool off during those summer days. Shared courtyard with shared grills. Assigned off street parking. Short distance to local shopping, eating and dining. This is a summer rental that weeks out weekly.