Brigantine, NJ
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

107 E Brigantine Ave Ave

107 E Brigantine Ave · (856) 693-7083
Location

107 E Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ 08203
Brigantine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Ahoy Matey. Welcome home for your summer retreat. Take a look at the Clipper Ship Unit 211. This unit has 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Living Room and Stocked Kitchen. Bedroom 1 has a Queen Bed and TV. Bedroom 2 has a Trundle Bed Twin/Over Full/Over twin that is great for kids and has a TV! Want privacy in a condo complex, we have you covered. This is a corner unit with a covered entrance. This unit is directly across the street from the beach with easy access. Don't want to make the trip to the beach? The complex has a salt pool to cool off during those summer days. Shared courtyard with shared grills. Assigned off street parking. Short distance to local shopping, eating and dining. This is a summer rental that weeks out weekly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have any available units?
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have?
Some of 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave currently offering any rent specials?
107 E Brigantine Ave Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave pet-friendly?
No, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brigantine.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave offer parking?
Yes, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave does offer parking.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have a pool?
Yes, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave has a pool.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have accessible units?
No, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 E Brigantine Ave Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
