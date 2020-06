Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large single family home with a extra lot, this is a rare find ! Bathroom and laundry on the main floor along with an oversized living room, main floor bedroom, sun porch and dining room. Up one level to find another full bathroom and 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet space. Up one more level to find two more larger size rooms. Wow Space in this home is for sure ! Outside features a driveway for off street parking and a garage