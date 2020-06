Amenities

extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage Property Amenities

For Rent- 2 bed 1.5 bath Second Story Apartment in Bridgeton NJ - Welcome to this lovely 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath second story apartment in the heart of Bridgeton NJ! When you enter into the apartment you will find it bright and airy with fresh paint and updates! The Eat-In Kitchen has lots of space, a pantry and new countertops. Off the kitchen is the half bath. The full bath is located at the base of the steps when you enter the unit. Off the kitchen is the living room with a coat closet for storage. There are 2 large bedrooms with lots of light and large closets on this level. The attic is finished for extra storage or as an office, play area or bonus room....whatever works for your family! See the video tour here: https://youtu.be/IJmRES8DE5c Tenants pay all utilities and are responsible for providing own appliances. Full background check is required with a $35 application fee.



