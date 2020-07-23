Apartment List
24 Apartments for rent in Bradley Beach, NJ with gyms

1 of 22

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Bradley Beach
109 Cliff Avenue
109 Cliff Avenue, Bradley Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Immaculate Oceanview townhome available for off season at the Jersey Shore. This is a rare opportunity to enjoy the beachside lifestyle in one of the most desirable communities along the coastline.
Results within 1 mile of Bradley Beach

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
501 Grand Avenue
501 Grand Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
1500 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1, 2020 Welcome to Penthouse 6A @ The Asbury Grand! Meticulously maintained & updated one bedroom unit offers high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, spectacular/huge windows for sunshine galore and ocean views,
Results within 5 miles of Bradley Beach
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
The Waverly at Neptune
300 Waverly Avenue, Neptune City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1182 sqft
Welcome to Monmouth County’s premier luxury apartment destination.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Asbury Park
1501 Ocean Avenue
1501 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1411 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WINTER RENTAL: Your chance to live in this luxury building on the Asbury Park boardwalk. 24/7 concierge, state of the art fitness facility, underground parking, a washer/dryer, stainless appliances and granite countertops.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
1203 Xanadu Lane
1203 Xanadu Lane, Monmouth County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
Enjoy living in luxury at highly sought after Xanadu @ Wall, 55+ Adult Comm.

1 of 44

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
315 Worthington Avenue
315 Worthington Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$9,000
SUMMER 2020: Available Monday August 3rd, $9000. a week. Located 3 blocks from beach & a few blocks from town in the North End of Spring Lake. 3 Newly renovated bedrooms with full bath. 6 beds/6.5 baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
2211 3rd Avenue
2211 3rd Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
If you are looking for a modern hotel style luxury property with pool,3 blocks from the beach for your summer this is the one!! AVAILABLE 4 WEEKS, AUG 1 - AUG 29. Home has 5 bdrm/4,5 bath.

1 of 4

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake
700 Ocean Avenue
700 Ocean Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,300
512 sqft
Premier unit on main level and direct ocean views. May be the best location in the E&S. Private balcony, fitness center, library and so much more. Unit is furnished and ready to go.
Results within 10 miles of Bradley Beach
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:31 AM
10 Units Available
North Long Branch
Pleasure Bay Apartments
245 Atlantic Ave, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,324
658 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
975 sqft
Located along the Shrewsbury River and just minutes from the ocean. 1-2 bedroom units include hardwood floors, large closets, and private balcony or patio. Clubhouse, playground, gym and pool all on site.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
Long Branch City
Pier Village
50 Chelsea Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
Studio
$1,770
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,934
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1160 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
6 Units Available
West Long Branch
Avalon West Long Branch
10 Avalon Ct, West Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,944
1478 sqft
Apartments in this community offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Only minutes away from various shopping centers and the Atlantic Ocean. On-site amenities include clubhouse, swimming pool, 24-hour gym and pool table.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
7 Units Available
The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr, Tinton Falls, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,835
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartments with easy access to Garden State Parkway. Green community. Amenities include on-site pool, 24-hour gym and playground. Apartments feature private patio, walk-in closets, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1555 Harbor Boulevard 26
1555 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
WATERFRONT LUXURY! - Property Id: 229159 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1574 Harbor Blvd 3619
1574 Harbor Road, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,505
820 sqft
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY WATERFRONT APARTMENT! - Property Id: 93422 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE UPFRONT! *DISCOUNTED FERRY RATES* *BRAND NEW WHOLE FOODS STEPS AWAY* Luxury waterfront community located mins from Lincoln Tunnel and Mid-Town.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
4 Greeley Terrace
4 Greeley Terrace, Long Branch, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
2712 sqft
ANNUAL RENTAL at desirable Beachfront North just North of Ocean Place Resort and Spa. First level boasts a home office/young adults room with private entrance and a full bath. 2nd level is perfect for entertaining guests all on one floor.

1 of 50

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
57-61 Brighton Avenue
57-61 Brighton Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
Shore Living at its best in this newly and elegantly constructed building located in the booming, Red Hot,High End, West End section of Long Branch.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
45 Ocean Avenue
45 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
There is still time to enjoy summer in this all-inclusive beach front annual rental. Twenty four hour front desk security, luxury building with all the amenities, indoor and out door pool, direct beach access, tennis, gym, community room and cafe.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Red Bank
92 Drs James Parker Boulevard
92 Drs James Parker Blvd, Red Bank, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,395
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious marble lobby with elevator, designer finishes and huge room sizes make this Red Bank's superior luxury rental. The 900 sq ft PARKER model apartment includes 9' ceilings and built-ins in the bedroom.

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
432 Ocean Boulevard N
432 Ocean Boulevard, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
2258 sqft
Living at Diamond Beach is like living in a 5-star hotel.

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
1 Channel Drive
1 Channel Drive, Monmouth Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1161 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
ANNUAL RENTAL in the sought after Channel Club Towers! This 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo offers amazing views of Shrewsbury Harbor, Atlantic Ocean and beautiful beaches. Enjoy hardwood floors throughout, updated kitchen and baths.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Monmouth Beach
55 Ocean Avenue
55 Ocean Avenue, Monmouth Beach, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
You cannot beat the views of this ''B'' end unit on the 14th floor of The Admiralty. It offers 2 bedrooms + den with a wraparound porch off the living room.

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
North Long Branch
422 N Ocean Boulevard
422 Ocean Blvd N, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1445 sqft
watch sun rises and moon rises from this Spacious ocean front with sweeping un-obstructed ocean view, renovated 2bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo, washer& Dryer excellent location, minutes from the beach, seven president beach, pier village, and

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Long Branch City
33 Cooper Avenue
33 Cooper Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2169 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Winter Rental in beautiful Grand Resorts! Metropolitan end unit with corner balcony featuring 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths available for the winter/spring season. Spacious open floor plan with over 2,100 square feet of living space.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 08:12 AM
1 Unit Available
West End
675 Ocean Avenue
675 Ocean Avenue, Long Branch, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live in luxury at the beach, Ocean front, carefree lifestyle, amenities galore in the newly renovated Harbour Mansion. All utilities and $788 condo fee are included on the rent. Spacious 2 bedroom w/ direct ocean views from your own private balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Bradley Beach, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Bradley Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

