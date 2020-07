Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony air conditioning hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance internet access package receiving cats allowed parking

Now Offering Smoke Free Buildings! Welcome to Park Apartments, the premier rental community in historic Bordentown featuring spacious apartment homes with a full size washer/dryer, a private screened in patio and spectacular sprawling grounds. Conveniently located and well-appointed, Park Apartments offers a private pool club nestled in the magnificent landscaping of a truly park-like setting. The on-site management and maintenance team take care of your every need. Stunning vistas, garden views, easy living in a woodland setting it is all at Park Apartments.