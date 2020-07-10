/
90 Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ with washer-dryer
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
1 Unit Available
240 MORRIS AVE
240 Morris Avenue, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
855 sqft
This Blackwood rental home is a side-by-side twin with driveway parking and big back yard. The living room has lots of windows for natural light. Off of the living room is the largest of the 3 bedrooms.
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
1 Unit Available
6 BUENA COURT
6 Buena Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1012 sqft
Welcome Home! Beautiful upper level condo with two bedrooms and one bath and open floor plan. . It is extremely clean, well kept with newer HVAC system and new Hot Water Heater.
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
1 Unit Available
106 DARTMOUTH AVENUE
106 Dartmouth Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
556 sqft
Super Clean 1 Bedroom condo! Close to Shopping and transportation! All appliances included! Heat and Water/Sewer included. Laundry in unit. Good credit a must! Must have over 600 fico score. Call today for your tour!
1 Unit Available
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE
196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views.
Contact for Availability
2044 LUCAS LANE
2044 Lucas Lane, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Excellent Condition end unit condo in Voorhees.
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2114 sqft
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
1 Unit Available
226 KEATS COURT
226 Keats Court, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Must see this completely upgraded 3 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath located in Terrestria community in Sicklerville, NJ. Conveniently located to Philadelphia, AC Expressway & Rt. 42. The 2,396.70SF townhouse features numerous upgrades.
1 Unit Available
14 BERKSHIRE ROAD
14 Berkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Clean townhouse with recent upgrades. New kitchen cabinets, fresh flooring throughout and remodeled bathroom. Get out of the heat this property has central air and on-site second floor laundry...washer and dryer included!
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
1 Unit Available
2 CORONA COURT
2 Corona Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1508 sqft
Corner Property with a huge fenced in yard, with a brick patio to enjoy. New carpet installed in the Living Room, Staircase, Hallway and into all three bedrooms. Living room has a gas fireplace to enjoy on cool evenings.
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
1 Unit Available
1207 HAWTHORNE COURT
1207 Hawthorne Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
910 sqft
Location is everything! Welcome to the Meadows, one of the most in-demand, and well-kept communities in Washington Twp. Plenty of open common areas to walk or run. Access to the Swimming pool and clubhouse for those special events.
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
