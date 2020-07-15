/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:29 PM
12 Accessible Apartments for rent in Blackwood, NJ
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Results within 5 miles of Blackwood
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,640
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:31 PM
16 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1234 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
13 YORK TERRACE
13 York Terrace, Camden County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
2440 sqft
Brick front 2-story, 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial is situated on a wooded cul-de-sac lot and features an additional In-Law Suite with its own separate ramp entrance, its own full ceramic tiled bath, separate gas heat and central air.
Results within 10 miles of Blackwood
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 PM
$
59 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
Studio
$1,040
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
832 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
20 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
Studio
$1,195
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1052 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:43 PM
11 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
5 Units Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1325 sqft
Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 15 at 10:12 PM
11 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
20 Units Available
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
870 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
Similar Pages
Blackwood Apartments with BalconiesBlackwood Apartments with GaragesBlackwood Apartments with GymsBlackwood Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Glassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PAClaymont, DEPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PA