apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:01 PM
64 Apartments for rent in Berlin, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
5 N ARLINGTON AVENUE
5 North Arlington Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2543 sqft
Step into this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. This unit was renovated from top to bottom.
Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1118 sqft
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original
Results within 5 miles of Berlin
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
14 JACAMAR DRIVE
14 Jacamar Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1554 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 JACAMAR DRIVE in Camden County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
15 GETTYSBURG DRIVE
15 Gettysburg Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1801 sqft
great home... lots of storage in attic and 2 car garage and finished basement . burglar alarm , back yard features deck nice yard , quiet street not a main street . non smoking home .
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
106 DARTMOUTH AVENUE
106 Dartmouth Avenue, Somerdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
556 sqft
Super Clean 1 Bedroom condo! Close to Shopping and transportation! All appliances included! Heat and Water/Sewer included. Laundry in unit. Good credit a must! Must have over 600 fico score. Call today for your tour!
Last updated July 9 at 10:13pm
Contact for Availability
2044 LUCAS LANE
2044 Lucas Lane, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
Excellent Condition end unit condo in Voorhees.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
706 THE WOODS
706 The Woods, Springdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
924 sqft
For rent! Welcome to 706 The Woods. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and all the major highways which make your daily commute a breeze.
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1607 Huntingdon Mews
1607 Huntingdon Mews, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
946 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms & dining room. Close to grocery stores,outlet,banks,restaurants,parks & more. All rooms have natural lighting Coming in from all windows.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
14 BERKSHIRE ROAD
14 Berkshire Road, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Clean townhouse with recent upgrades. New kitchen cabinets, fresh flooring throughout and remodeled bathroom. Get out of the heat this property has central air and on-site second floor laundry...washer and dryer included!
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
50 SWEETFERN COURT
50 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
911 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom lower level condo available for July 1st or when Certificate of Occupancy can be obtained.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
13 DESMOND RUN
13 Desmond Run, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1542 sqft
Newly Updated Two Story Townhome with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, central air, washer, dryer and refrigerator, and more newer appliances! Fresh paint, newer w/w, update bath and kitchen, all ready for you to move in and make a home.
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
39 SWEETFERN COURT
39 Sweetfern Court, Burlington County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1011 sqft
Recently Updated!! Largest model in Shannon Greene - move-in condition! Backyard privacy with condo facing rear of complex, sliding doors to concrete patio and woods/grassy area. NEW laminate florring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
160 LAKE DRIVE
160 Lake Drive, Camden County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
If you're looking to rent a beautiful single family home in Waterford Greene, this is the one for you! This adorable rancher has great curb appeal and a paver walkway leading a covered porch where you can enjoy the pond, peaceful neighborhood and
Results within 10 miles of Berlin
Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
15 Units Available
Roberts Mill Apartments & Townhomes
165 Great Rd, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1200 sqft
Recently revamped one- and two-bedroom units with private entrance, extra storage space and granite counters. Residents have access to a beach volleyball court and BBQ area. Easy access to I-295.
Last updated July 10 at 06:50pm
3 Units Available
Brook View
1400 Brookview Cir, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These recently renovated units feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Marlton Plaza and other retail locations. Amenities include a clubhouse and gym at this pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
15 Units Available
Barclay Chase at Marlton
500 Barclay Blvd, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1168 sqft
Brand New Construction! Preleasing now for September 1, 2019!! Apartment homes are leasing quickly, so come visit today! Welcome to Barclay Chase at Marlton Apartments, an astonishing apartment and retail community where resort-style living blends
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
26 Units Available
Cherry Hill Towers
2145 NJ 38, Cherry Hill Mall, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1017 sqft
Luxury hi-rise living in Cherry Hill. Just minutes from Philadelphia, or enjoy outdoor recreation at nearby Wharton State Forest. Expansive 22-acre grounds offering tennis, hiking and an outdoor pool.
Last updated July 10 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Highlands at Cherry Hill
1980 Route 70 East, Marlton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1297 sqft
Community amenities include attached garage parking, fitness center and business center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, updated appliances and bathtubs. Great location for commuters close to I-295 and the NJ Turnpike.
