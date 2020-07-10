/
apartments with washer dryer
719 Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1161 Madison Ave A
1161 Madison Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Madison A - Property Id: 287505 Beautiful two bedroom apartment on the first floor of a duplex. Basement is available for storage with full-sized washer and dryer. Private, fenced-in yard. Tenant pays gas and electric.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmawr
Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
847 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
137 MAPLE AVENUE
137 Maple Avenue, Westville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
3018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for an affordable rental with plenty of living space and plenty of charm on a quiet tree-lined street?? Welcome to 137 Maple Avenue! Complete with 3 large bedrooms, this 2nd floor unit has its own access from the back of the home and
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmawr
Last updated July 10 at 06:35pm
23 Units Available
The Metropolitan Collingswood
213 Garfield Ave, Collingswood, NJ
Studio
$1,360
653 sqft
Metropolitan Collingswood apartments are centrally located to the well-known gourmet restaurants and designer shops of the quaint, artsy, bedroom community of Collingswood, NJ.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
2 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Last updated July 10 at 06:28pm
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1300 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 04:47pm
14 Units Available
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Last updated June 11 at 07:04pm
4 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Last updated July 10 at 10:30pm
6 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
784 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Newbold
1839 S 15th St
1839 South 15th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1700 sqft
Available 08/01/20 JUST LISTED! Big Newbold So Philly "Main St" HOUSE - Property Id: 316548 ** Considering Covid-19 regulations, we're only able to schedule showings after pre-screening.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Moyamensing
2025 S 5th St 2R
2025 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 2nd floor sun filled corner apartment S. Philly - Property Id: 310001 1 br / could be 2 br beautiful and spacious light filled apartment with small balcony, full size in-unit laundry, and many great perks.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
250 Fulton St 1F
250 Fulton St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
Unit 1F Available 09/01/20 Quaint 1br/1ba Trinity Townhome in Queen Village - Property Id: 303011 This home is a historic trinity located on a pedestrian only street in the heart of Queen Village.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Philadelphia East
2515 S 9th St
2515 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
This spacious 3BR home located in south Philly is one you do not want to miss out on! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by a beautiful living room with new laminate wood flooring.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Passyunk Square
1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1
1425 South 12th Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1425 S. 12th St. Unit 1 Available 07/20/20 Large, First Floor Passyunk Square Apartment Available 7/20! - Available July 20th, 1425 S.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2110 Verona Drive
2110 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1705 sqft
Rarely Offered Loft style End Unit 3BR/2.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Passyunk Square
1023 Cross St.
1023 Cross Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
1023 Cross St. Available 09/01/20 Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom Home! HW Fl! Come see! W/D! Yard! - Well-maintained Passyunk Square 3 Bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Queen Village
723 S 2nd St
723 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3300 sqft
This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bath combines detail and charm with a modern structure updated for comfort. High quality Historic Home with original details; Completely renovated. Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite. Wide Plank Pine Wood Floors Throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Lanning Square
543 Washington St
543 Washington Street, Camden, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Available 08/01/20 Lanning Square Rental - Property Id: 214982 Recently fully renovated house located one block from Cooper Hospital, Cooper Medical School at Rowan Medical Campus, and less than a mile from Rutger University Law School.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
South Philadelphia East
1211 DURFOR STREET
1211 Durfor Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1016 sqft
Modern 2 Bedroom house in excellent location close to all public transportation, shopping areas, banks, restaurants and Hospitals. Just a few blocks from Passyunk Square.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
