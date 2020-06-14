/
1 bedroom apartments
372 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bellmawr, NJ
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
277 E BROWNING ROAD
277 East Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1912 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Bellmawr. Spacious rooms with bedroom walk in closet and shoe closet. Tenant shares Heat with down stairs occupant. No pets or smokers.
Results within 1 mile of Bellmawr
The Metropolitan Runnemede
100 Hartford Drive, Runnemede, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
747 sqft
The metropolitan runnemede apartments are tucked away in a quiet community with secluded park-like settings in Camden County, NJ.
Results within 5 miles of Bellmawr
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$980
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$895
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
838 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Haddon Hills Apartments
210 W Crystal Lake Ave, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,025
600 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Hills Apartments - our garden style community offers an array of spacious floor plans including 1 & 2 bedroom apartment homes as well as 2 & 3 bedroom town-homes.
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
720 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
616 sqft
Offering both one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Stratford, New Jersey, Brookview Manor Apartments is committed to going above and beyond. Nestled on sprawling green lawns, our community offers a myriad of amenities to enhance your lifestyle.
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,265
743 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
Haddon Towne Center
225 Haddon Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
847 sqft
Welcome to Haddon Towne Center, an extraordinary mixed-use apartment/retail community where resort-style living blends with a mix of retail shops in a premier location in close proximity to the PATCO Westmont Transit Station.
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
136 WHITE HORSE PIKE A1
136 White Horse Pike, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
MADISON GARDENS - FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION HARDWOOD FLOORS NEW KITCHEN
256 richey ave 1p
256 Richey Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
256 RICHEY AVE COLLINGSWOOD NJ - FULLY RENOVATED NEAR TRANSPORTATION WATER INCLUDED BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN
Queen Village
783 S. 2nd Street Unit-A
783 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Queen Village 783 S. 2nd Street Unit A is a 600 square foot One bedroom with a Den, one bathroom, bi level apartment available 8/1/20 for $1,490.00.
Queen Village
785 S 2nd St Unit 1R
785 South 2nd Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Beautifully renovated bi-level condo, with gated courtyard entry. Inquire to receive and immediate video tour link. Fully renovated with updated flooring throughout. High ceilings with unique floorplan. Corner unit set against inner courtyard.
Regency Court
501 N White Horse Pike, Magnolia, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
501 NORTH WHITE HORSE PIKE MAGNOLIA - BEAUTIFUL LAYOUT SPACIOUS WATER INCLUDED ON SITE LAUNDRY NEAR TRANSPORTATION ON SITE MANAGEMENT
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed
267 CHESTNUT STREET
267 Chestnut Street, Gl
1 Bedroom
$845
1286 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th.
