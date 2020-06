Amenities

Welcome home to your completely updated and clean 3 Bedroom 1 and half baths full basement and fenced rear yard. Your new home is walking distance to schools and playgrounds. Home has Gas heat and central air, freshly painted and newer Laminate flooring Newer Carpeting in Bedrooms. "NO GRASS CUTTING HERE" The lawn will be maintained by the owner. Bellmawr is a wonderful community that is close to all shopping and restaurants. Property is close to major highways Route 42 and 295 and NJ Turnpike to take you to the city, the Jersey shore or anywhere you would like to travel. Don't wait this won't last. Full background checks will be performed. No dogs or cats or pets of any kind are allowed. This is a non smoking Home.