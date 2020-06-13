Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Beckett, NJ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
4 Units Available
Pond View at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1290 sqft
There are no other apartment residences as spectacular as the Apartments at Weatherby! Choose from a variety of floorplans to suit your lifestyle and familys needs.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
3 Units Available
Westbrook at Weatherby
100 Westbrook Dr, Beckett, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Westbrook at Weatherby in Beckett. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Beckett
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Meetinghouse
3131 Meetinghouse Rd, Boothwyn, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary, over-sized floor plans with luxury kitchens, tiled baths, large walk-in closets and washer-dryer create a special experience of comfort and style in every apartment and townhouse.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
16 Units Available
Top of the Hill Apartments
2101 Prior Rd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,132
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1109 sqft
Beautiful green landscaping in a peaceful community with on-site parking, playground, pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units with full kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Village at Fox Point
1436 Kynlyn Dr, Wilmington, DE
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$957
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
720 sqft
Custom designed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Wilmington feature bright light, spacious living areas and carpeted floors. Community features a swimming pool and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
4 Units Available
Hillside Pointe
2610 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont, DE
1 Bedroom
$976
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual Tours Available, call for your personal tour. Attend our Virtual Open House on Thursday 6/18/20 at 11:30AM and 3:00PM. Call or email to get your open house link.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
5 Units Available
Woodview
7 Colony Blvd, Wilmington, DE
Studio
$959
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OFFERING STUDIO, ONE & TWO BEDROOM FLOORPLANS IN WILMINGTON, DE Woodview Apartments is a mid-rise community nestled in a wooded area in Wilmington, DE.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated May 19 at 12:29pm
28 Units Available
Whitney Apartments
7120 Society Dr, Claymont, DE
Studio
$1,121
921 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
941 sqft
Convenient to the Bala Golf Course and Schuylkill River, this community provides residents with free water and trash service, onsite laundry and elevator access. Pet-friendly units have wall-to-wall carpeting and an option for new kitchens.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3860 GREEN STREET
3860 Green Street, Claymont, DE
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2225 sqft
Welcome to Darley Green. This is one of the hottest North Wilmington developments and beautiful new community in N. Wilmington." Location. Location.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1139 Webster Drive
1139 Webster Drive, New Castle County, DE
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2475 sqft
1139 Webster Drive Available 07/01/20 COMING SOON! - Welcome to very desirable Webster Farm in North Wilmington. This beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath is conveniently located to major roadways such as Rt 202, I-95, shopping and restaurants.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Highland Ave
112 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1190 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT IN CHESTER! - SECTION 8 HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED! SUBMIT YOUR APPLICATION TODAY! Fully renovated 3 bedroom home located in Chester, PA.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Swarthmore
1 Unit Available
4 Park Avenue
4 Park Avenue, Swarthmore, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Furnished Bi-level Office/Apt in College Town - Property Id: 108820 Avail after 6/12. Furnished. ? Elegant bilevel, 2-bed apt with outdoor deck and parking spot in the heart of college town.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
6 MUSKET DRIVE
6 Musket Drive, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1698 sqft
Magnificent 3 Bedroom/2.5 bath home available for rent, in the much sought-after Yorktown Community. Enter the foyer from the charming front porch. The main floor offers an open concept and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Crum Lynne
1 Unit Available
344 DOLANS ALLEY
344 Dolans Alley, Woodlyn, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1440 sqft
Beautiful and very private single home in highly desirable Ridley School District. Hidden gem on a private road, this one of a kind 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath property is the only independent house on the street.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1131 GOVERNOR CIRCLE
1131 Govenor House Circle, New Castle County, DE
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Great 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo available for rent! This 3rd floor condo has many great features including new carpet in living room, new stainless steel appliances in kitchen, balcony overlooking community park, laminate floors in both bedrooms,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
603 S RIDGEWAY AVE
603 South Ridgeway Avenue, Glenolden, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1136 sqft
UNBELIEVABLE. Rental Opportunity in Interboro School District. Completely Renovated, professionally updated, and meticulously designed.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
65 RAMBO AVENUE
65 Rambo Avenue, Gibbstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
912 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This charming one bedroom, one bath cottage is conveniently located near great restaurants, shopping malls and all major roadways leading to PA, Delaware and all the NJ shore points! All yard maintenance will be covered

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Ridley Park
1 Unit Available
725 MICHELL ST
725 Michell Street, Folsom, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1156 sqft
Welcome to 725 Michell St.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
603 Lloyd St
603 Lloyd Street, Chester, PA
2 Bedrooms
$725
Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! - Beautiful 2 BR, 1 BH Townhome for Rent in Chester! Rent: $725/month Available: Today PROPERTY FEATURES Bedrooms: 2 Beds Bathrooms: 1 Bath Lease Duration: 1-2 Years (flexible term) Deposit:

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
Morton
1 Unit Available
623 FOXGLOVE DR
623 Foxglove Drive, Delaware County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2169 sqft
Now Available for Rent, Welcome to 623 Foxglove Dr in Sitters Square! This Updated 3 bed (with 4th bed in basement), 3.

1 of 27

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
2000 KYNWYD RD
2000 Kynwyd Road, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Completely renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Full Bath Ranch with all hardwood floors in the LR, DR, KT & Bedrooms. All new semi-custom white kitchen w/island seating, granite counters, tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
7 THISTLE COURT
7 Thistle Court, New Castle County, DE
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2335 sqft
Adorable and neat-as-a-pin town home in Timber Run. Very open living space with plenty of room for your dining area plus a great room. Large sliders (recently replaced) that lead out onto the second story deck with a pretty view.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Beckett, NJ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Beckett renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

