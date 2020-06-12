/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
44 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Atlantic City, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
151 N Annapolis Ave Ave
151 North Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,000
Totally renovated, beautifully decorated Bay front condo with fabulous views of the open bay. Never rented before. Enter into the sun filled living room framing the magnificent outside water views of the bay and deck.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
513 SEWELL Ave
513 Sewell Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
First floor 2 bedroom 2 baths unit of a duplex. Recently renovated. Modern kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, upgraded bathrooms with Whirlpool tub, walk-in closet in a master bedroom. It has central HVAC system. Gas heat.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
716 Wabash Ave Ave
716 Wabash Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Upgraded first floor 2 bedroom,2 bathroom unit in great location. Unit has washer/dryer and parking. Tenant pays separate utilities. AVAILABLE SECTION 8 RENTAL.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Uptown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
640 Atlantic Ave
640 Atlantic Ave, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1300 sqft
Brand New Construction! Highest level luxury corner apartment with high ceilings with gorgeous views! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths. Open kitchen concept with Quartz Counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and more.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3817 Ventnor Ave
3817 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Need more room? This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath unit offers a large living room, large bedrooms, and 2 full baths! Plenty of closet space too! It has a nice balcony overlooking Lower Chelsea and this unit boasts Ocean Views! Conveniently located,
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Downtown Atlantic City
1 Unit Available
1515 Boardwalk
1515 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
COME AND SEE this great 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit at the Atlantic Palace, complete with breathtaking ocean, city, and skyline views! Live in a first-class building with pool, spa, gym, garage, parking, and so much more.
Results within 1 mile of Atlantic City
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd
4200 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Yearly Furnished Rental on the Lagoon Available 8/1/20. Great views and water access for Fishing, Kayaking, or Paddle-Boarding.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
7 Sailfish
7 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Yearly Rental. Spacious and clean 2 bedroom/2 ½ bath/1 car garage Moorings Townhouse available 6/26. Enjoy the 3 level open floor plan from one of 3 decks that allows lots of fresh air.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
112 S Little Rock Ave
112 South Little Rock Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
Have you ever dreamed of working from home and viewing the ocean and beach at the same time? If so this might be the PERFECT rental for you, location location location We are excited to offer someone the opportunity to rent the 2 bedroom and 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
101 Sailfish Dr
101 Sailfish Drive, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1544 sqft
Great Location... Sea Point ...Views from 2nd floor Deck of the AC Skyline. Large Contemporary floor plan with Vaulted Ceilings. Each Bedroom has it's Own Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd
4800 Harbor Beach Blvd, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1490 sqft
OCEAN FRONT SUMMER RENTAL AT THE CLOISTERS BUILDING 4.Here is the perfect summer rental in a wonderful oceanfront complex! Minimal rental is one month: August $6000 or September for $4000. So much to love in this condo with ocean views...
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S Victoria Ave
101 South Victoria Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Unique beach block yearly rental opportunity! Spacious, bright and light second floor (walk up) apartment, with 2 spacious bedrooms both with it's own full bathrooms, big closet spaces, spacious living room and big windows! Fantastic location at
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5000 Boardwalk
5000 Boardwalk, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
Spacious (1511 sq ft) clean & bright, 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo with large balcony. Fabulous Ocean Views, all utilities & amenities included. Underground parking available for additional fee.
Results within 5 miles of Atlantic City
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
16 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Longport
1 Unit Available
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$21,000
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
19 S Adams Ave
19 South Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
Beautiful Margate Town home just 1 block from the beach! Located in the lovely marina distance and just a walking distance to all the restaurants, bars, shops, and of course the Dairy Bar!
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
600 W Brigantine Ave
600 W Brigantine Ave, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Beautiful ocean views from this Direct Ocean Front Raman unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, two decks overlooking the ocean and in ground pool.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9400 Atlantic Ave Ave
9400 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$17,000
1290 sqft
BREATHTAKING DIRECT OCEANFRONT VIEWS FROM THIS 7TH FLOOR LARGE 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO. Available June 26th until Labor day. AMAZING OCEAN VIEWS from both bedrooms, living room, dining room and kitchen.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9010 Atlantic Ave
9010 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$11,500
Great summer rental at the wonderful beach block Ocean View low rise condominium complex. This well maintained first floor corner unit has 2 big bedrooms and 2 baths and its own washer & dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Longport
1 Unit Available
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Brigantine
1 Unit Available
208 N 5th St
208 5th St N, Brigantine, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Steps to the beach.Duplex. Upstairs unit.Sun deck for entertaining. Great Location !
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available 6/05/2020 through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $30,000! June $3000, July $12,000, August $12,000, September $3000.
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
21 W Gilmar Cir
21 West Gilmar Circle, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
Gorgeous home in Margate for Summer rent!! Open layout including spacious family room and large dining room perfect for the family! Updated kitchen with countertop seating, tile backsplash and SS appliances plus laundry room! Two beautiful full
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
Margate City
1 Unit Available
11 S Washington Ave
11 South Washington Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$16,000
Summer Rental! Available July 1st through Labor Day at $16,000 or July/August at $8,500 per month.
