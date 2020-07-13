/
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Windsor Terrace
502 West River Road, Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1029 sqft
Welcome to Windsor Terrace, an award-winning community nestled in the peaceful town of Hooksett, NH. Our community offers pet-friendly two-bedroom townhomes for rent complete with all the amenities you desire for a comfortable lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Hooksett
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Halstead Manchester
22 Country Club Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,335
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1025 sqft
Fantastic views from spacious floor plans. On-site tennis and basketball court, gym, and pool. Playground, grill area, and pool table as well. Updated interiors with extra storage and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:34am
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,515
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
North End
490 River Rd Apt 12
490 River Rd, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
This home is completely updated with stone counters and upgraded appliances in the kitchen.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
North End
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
1 of 11
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
170 Reed Street
170 Reed Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
2nd Floor 3 bedroom with in unit washer and dryer hookup...off street parking, Pets are ok for extra fee. Credit check and income verification and application fee is a must
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Wellington
167 Eastern Avenue
167 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
733 sqft
Enjoy Sunset Ridge Apartments. A pet friendly community offered by Red Oak Apartment Homes.
Results within 10 miles of Hooksett
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,811
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
465 Rimmon St.
465 Rimmon Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Cozy One Bedroom Third Floor Apartment on Manchester's West Side! - 465 Rimmon St. - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more. This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom third floor apartment is ready for a move-in now.
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Hanover Hill
70 Grant Street
70 Grant Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1807 sqft
Location, location, location! Fantastic location for this huge 3-4 bedroom, first floor apartment located on a dead end street next to a golf course. This apartment feels like a single family home.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
792 Grove Street
792 Grove Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
350 sqft
Modernly appointed with furnishings just like a home.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
1 of 37
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
274 Amherst St
274 Amherst St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
525 sqft
Available 08/01/20 1 BR close to downtown Manchester - Property Id: 314502 Sunny 1 BR apartment just 3 blocks from downtown Manchester's many restaurants, coffee shops and nightlife.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Notre Dame
152 Notre Dame Avenue
152 Notre Dame Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1275 sqft
This top floor (3rd floor) walk-up apartment has an awesome view of the city and was completely renovated from the studs out in 2017.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
270 Manchester Street
270 Manchester Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,095
493 sqft
1st floor apartment freshly painted with new carpets. Heat & hot water included. One car off street parking. Pets negotiable with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/criminal check required.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
12 Monroe Street
12 Monroe Street, Concord, NH
1 Bedroom
$995
678 sqft
Convenient to downtown shopping and highways. One car off street parking. Freshly painted. NO DOGS & NO SMOKING. Cats allowed with owner approval and additional monthly fee. Credit/Criminal check required.
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Lower South Willow
131 Forest Hill Way
131 Forest Hill Way, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$5,999
1970 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental-The Calibur of a Home your Used To...Let This Be Your Home Away from Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:46am
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
391 Boynton Street
391 Boynton Street, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1590 sqft
House for Rent in Bedford! Small home with 2 Bedrooms and side yard, open concept with additional space on the 2nd floor loft area, as well as a finished lower level. Available to rent now. Pet fee will apply and needs owner approval.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
167 Pine St
167 Pine Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1545 sqft
167 Pine - #1 Available 05/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom on the First Floor in Manchester, NH - Please go to https://www.ledgeviewcommercial.com/available-rentals to learn more & self-schedule a showing.
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
