apartments with washer dryer
25 Apartments for rent in Hooksett, NH with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
16 Units Available
Northwest Manchester
Countryside Village
60 Village Circle Way, Manchester, NH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
924 sqft
This community offers features such as a 24-hour fitness center, barbecue area and pool. Units are recently renovated, with walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Just a short drive to the Merrimack River and Walmart Supercenter.
Last updated July 10 at 06:06pm
6 Units Available
Downtown Manchester
The Residences at Manchester Place
1200 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,520
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Residents can enjoy a pool and gym on site. Cycle along the Merrimack River and tour the nearby Currier Museum of Art during free time.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
1331 Elm Street D
1331 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
Studio
$1,395
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Bedford Block (Style D) Smallest/Lowest Price - Property Id: 289086 New for 2020 Simple Casual Comfort Furnished Studio Lofts Four Plans to Choose From $1,395 - 12 Month Lease Stay for a Month or a Year* This is Unit Style "B" has Exposed
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Hooksett
99 Mammoth Road
99 Mammoth Road, South Hooksett, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1135 sqft
Hooksett Hollows Condominiums. This spacious 1152 sq. ft. 2-bedroom / 2 -bathroom condo offers space inside and outside! With three balconies to choose from you will love spending the seasons on these outdoor spaces.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North End
96 Bayberry Lane
96 Bayberry Lane, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Quiet North End Home - Property Id: 298939 Quiet Northend home which is close to downtown or a few minutes away from shopping. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Living room and a downstairs den/office(possibly use as 5th bedroom).
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Northwest Manchester
55 Roundabout Way
55 Roundabout Way, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1474 sqft
Rent this well maintained 1474 sq ft condo for only $2,200/month! 2 bedroom, 2 full bath with vaulted ceilings, gas fireplace, full gas applianced kitchen, in unit washer dryer, dining, outdoor patio, and detached garage.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Corey Square
74 Ash Street
74 Ash Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Seeking Short Term Temporary Housing to be comfortable like a home! Why pay hotel rates- we have short term fully furnished homes.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North End
989 Union Street
989 Union Street, Manchester, NH
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
1900 sqft
Corporate Furnished Rental- The Caliber of a Home your Used To... Let This Be Your Home Away From Home! Moving, Relocating, or Can't Find a Home, Waiting to Sell Yours At Home but Don't Want To Stay in A Hotel.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Wellington
144 Eastern Avenue
144 Eastern Ave, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
747 sqft
Rentals like this do not come along often so don't miss out. Great 3rd floor unit has had many updates including granite counters in the kitchen, updated cabinets and appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
River Corridor
Heritage on the Merrimack
38 Hawthorne Dr, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,831
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
993 sqft
Elegant homes with hardwood floors and fireplaces. E-payments for resident convenience. Enjoy an on-site media room, basketball court and fitness studio. Near Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Right by the Heritage Trail for walking or jogging.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
440 Kelley St
440 Kelley Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment on the West side close to Downtown - Property Id: 299565 1st Floor Apartment Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299565 Property Id 299565 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853827)
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Hallsville
45 Canton St
45 Canton Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Large 3 bedroom apt on 1st floor in family neighborhood. Hardwood & ceramic floors. Huge wrap around farmers porch. Off street parking, washer dryer hookups, gas heat, ceiling fans, garbage disposal. Close to shopping. $1500 / mo. No pets
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
Kalivas-Union
340 Spruce St
340 Spruce Street, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
2nd floor 3 bedroom apt, yard, washer/dryer hookups in apt, hardwood floors, off street parking
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm Street
875 Elm Street, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,149
837 sqft
Red Oak at 875 Elm Street located in the heart of downtown Manchester, NH.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Somerville
80 Sentinel Court
80 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
853 sqft
Redstone Apartment Homes at 20 Sentinel Ct in Manchester, NH. Beautiful Handicapped Accessible Two Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Northeast Bedford
11 Saratoga Court
11 Saratoga Ct, Hillsborough County, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1356 sqft
3 BEDROOM CONDO AT SOUGHT AFTER RIDGEVIEW AT BEDFORD! Bright and sunny 3 level townhouse with updated tile bathrooms, laminate flooring on first floor.Tile & granite surface kitchen with SS appliances, maple cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
River Corridor
51 Chatham Drive
51 Chatham Dr, Hillsborough County, NH
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1480 sqft
Rare Opportunity to Rent this gorgeous 2 Bedroom Townhouse located in Bedford's desirable River Glen community. The Main floor offers 9" ceilings, a large living room with built-in fireplace and direct access to private back deck.
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
5 Ormond Street
5 Ormond Street, Concord, NH
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1549 sqft
Historic rental in the Heights of Concord. This is not your typical antique home. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout (covered by laminate for protection in photos). 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and plenty of storage in the 2-stall garage and basement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Rimmon Heights
591 AMORY Street
591 Amory Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Great west side 2nd floor 2 bedroom apt. built in 1985 with large Kitchen off street parking, Dishwasher, washer and dryer, Natural Gas Heat... Credit check and application fee NO PETS. Utilities are not included
Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Pinardville
1 Timberwood Drive
1 Timberwood Dr, Pinardville, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Goffstown. Ample parking. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, pool, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and large unit, first floor. Utilities included: water.
Last updated February 21 at 12:11am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
875 Elm
875 Elm St, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,579
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury is the key word at this amazing apartment community located in the heart of downtown Manchester. Red Oak at 875 Elm Street is in the heart of downtown Manchester and is the place to live. Short Term Lease accepted.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Youngsville
144 Elton Avenue
144 Elton Avenue, Manchester, NH
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1520 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom home with 1 car attached garage! Home features gleaming hardwood floors, fresh paint, deck, finished basement space, and new washer and dryer.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Manchester
300 Bedford Street
300 Bedford Street, Manchester, NH
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
978 sqft
We are very excited to present to you our luxury loft apartments. The Lofts at Mill Number One are located at 300 Bedford St. in Manchester’s beautiful millyard a few blocks from downtown.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Somerville
20 Sentinel Court
20 Sentinel Ct, Manchester, NH
1 Bedroom
$1,299
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Redstone Apartments located just off South Willow Street. Beautiful One Bedroom Luxury Apartment Home just minutes to 293 and 93. Easy commuter location. Fully Applianced Kitchen with Dishwasher, Microwave and Fridge. Updated Cabinets.
