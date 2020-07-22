13116 Osprey Ln 202

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Private entryway three bedroom on the lake ! - Property Id: 311391



Bungalows On The Lake At Prairie Queen All NEW!

Come take a tour. Call or Text Shelley 402-880-2489

3 Bed 2 Bath Luxury Apartment on Prairie Queen Lake, Near Facebook & Interstate Access

Marketing DescriptionLocated in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity, and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.

