All apartments in Sarpy County
Find more places like 13116 Osprey Ln 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sarpy County, NE
/
13116 Osprey Ln 202
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

13116 Osprey Ln 202

13116 Osprey Ln · (402) 880-2489
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13116 Osprey Ln, Sarpy County, NE 68138

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 202 · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1543 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Private entryway three bedroom on the lake ! - Property Id: 311391

Bungalows On The Lake At Prairie Queen All NEW!
Come take a tour. Call or Text Shelley 402-880-2489
3 Bed 2 Bath Luxury Apartment on Prairie Queen Lake, Near Facebook & Interstate Access
Marketing DescriptionLocated in the Papillion community, we are a new lakefront community that is very sophisticated in style while offering a nice blend of heartland luxury and traditional elegance. We offer distinctive floor plans with impeccable quality in every detail while promoting a lifestyle of peace, prosperity, and gratitude. This unit includes beautiful flooring, solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, washer & dryers, and more! The Bungalows on the Lake at Prairie Queen accommodates smoke-free living and is pet friendly in select unit types.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/13116-osprey-ln-papillion-ne-unit-202/311391
Property Id 311391

(RLNE5954354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have any available units?
13116 Osprey Ln 202 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have?
Some of 13116 Osprey Ln 202's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13116 Osprey Ln 202 currently offering any rent specials?
13116 Osprey Ln 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13116 Osprey Ln 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 is pet friendly.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 offer parking?
No, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 does not offer parking.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have a pool?
No, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 does not have a pool.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have accessible units?
No, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 has units with dishwashers.
Does 13116 Osprey Ln 202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13116 Osprey Ln 202 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 13116 Osprey Ln 202?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bellevue Hills
11829 Amerado Blvd
Bellevue, NE 68123
Venue at Werner Park
11951 Ballpark Way
Papillion, NE 68046
Latitude 41
10712 South 15th Street
Bellevue, NE 68123
Tregaron Oaks
1729 Scarborough Dr
Bellevue, NE 68123
The Vue
2882 Comstock Plz
Bellevue, NE 68123
Village at Papillion
1605 Barrington Pkwy
Sarpy County, NE 68046
Axis
10532 South 97th Street
Papillion, NE 68046
Fontenelle Hills
200 Martin Dr
Bellevue, NE 68005

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Omaha, NELincoln, NEBellevue, NECouncil Bluffs, IA
La Vista, NEPapillion, NEFremont, NE
Blair, NEGretna, NEPlattsmouth, NE

Apartments Near Colleges

Iowa Western Community CollegeClarkson College
Creighton UniversityNebraska Methodist College of Nursing & Allied Health
Midland University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity