Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Millard Home For Rent - Not your ordinary split entry. This 3 bedroom, 1 3/4 bath home is spacious and ready for a new tenant. Nice size kitchen with large dining area. Basement has family room with 3/4 bathroom. Large fenced backyard. One car garage with additional side parking. Dogs only allowed with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee. Available for immediate move in. Owner is licensed real estate broker.



(RLNE2423122)