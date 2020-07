Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

This gorgeous home has a HUGE master bedroom with large walk-in closet, separate tub and shower, and double sinks. Granite countertops and tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Extremely large living room with excellent western views. Stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer included. Attached 2-car HEATED garage for those cold winter days! Four bedrooms and 2.5 baths make this a perfect fit for any situation!