Williams County, ND
13696 Redwood Way NW
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

13696 Redwood Way NW

13696 Redwood Way NW · (701) 660-3830
Location

13696 Redwood Way NW, Williams County, ND 58801

Price and availability

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 3240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful home has 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 3-car attached garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two kitchens (one on each level), two laundry rooms, and two large living areas. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double vanities, and a garden tub. Includes washers/dryers on each level and a beautiful 1-acre yard with grass and a large deck to enjoy. It boasts LOTS of storage space throughout, and modern designs/finishes. Enjoy a custom-type home in an amazing country setting!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have any available units?
13696 Redwood Way NW has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13696 Redwood Way NW have?
Some of 13696 Redwood Way NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13696 Redwood Way NW currently offering any rent specials?
13696 Redwood Way NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13696 Redwood Way NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 13696 Redwood Way NW is pet friendly.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW offer parking?
Yes, 13696 Redwood Way NW offers parking.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13696 Redwood Way NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have a pool?
No, 13696 Redwood Way NW does not have a pool.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have accessible units?
No, 13696 Redwood Way NW does not have accessible units.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13696 Redwood Way NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 13696 Redwood Way NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13696 Redwood Way NW has units with air conditioning.
