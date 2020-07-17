13696 Redwood Way NW

Amenities

This beautiful home has 6 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 3-car attached garage, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, two kitchens (one on each level), two laundry rooms, and two large living areas. Master suite has a large walk-in closet, double vanities, and a garden tub. Includes washers/dryers on each level and a beautiful 1-acre yard with grass and a large deck to enjoy. It boasts LOTS of storage space throughout, and modern designs/finishes. Enjoy a custom-type home in an amazing country setting!