444 C St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

444 C St

444 C Street · (701) 543-7051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

444 C Street, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $1099 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home!

Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, gas stove and refrigerator!! Lots of light in this cozy home!! Master bedroom 2 closets and on suite bathroom. This home has a BONUS living space to the left of the kitchen! Home also comes with central air.

You can also apply online!!! https://havenparkcommunities.com/online-application/

Want to see? Call Chloe or Bonnie and schedule an appointment to view a home today!

Available as a rental at $1099/month!

Close to shopping, schools and walking trails.
Site rent is $500.00 and currently includes trash and water (subject to change) Less

(RLNE5787533)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

