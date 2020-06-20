Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking air conditioning microwave range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Nothing says Spring like a moving into your new home!



Beautiful 4 bedroom/ 2 bath home!! This open kitchen has a large island, Big pantry and plenty of cabinet space to stock up, perfect for family to gather around and spend quality time together!! Kitchen comes with dish washer, gas stove and refrigerator!! Lots of light in this cozy home!! Master bedroom 2 closets and on suite bathroom. This home has a BONUS living space to the left of the kitchen! Home also comes with central air.



You can also apply online!!! https://havenparkcommunities.com/online-application/



Want to see? Call Chloe or Bonnie and schedule an appointment to view a home today!



Available as a rental at $1099/month!



Close to shopping, schools and walking trails.

Site rent is $500.00 and currently includes trash and water (subject to change) Less



(RLNE5787533)