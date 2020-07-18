All apartments in West Fargo
3309 C 6th Way E
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3309 C 6th Way E

3309 6th Way E · (701) 289-9101
Location

3309 6th Way E, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3309 C 6th Way E · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1381 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Falcon townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets. “Sky Terrace”… need we say more? This well-appointed townhome comes with a rooftop deck that will be the envy of every guest lucky enough to get the invite up.

Stepping up to the Falcon gives you nearly 1,400 square feet, two bedrooms (each with on-suite bathrooms!), two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-stall garage. Featuring open concept kitchen, living and dining room, along with a massive master suite with huge master bathroom!

This townhome is located in one of the most prime locations in West Fargo! Right across the street from Brewtus Brick House and within walking distance to Cashwise, Ace Hardware, Nail Salons, Hair Salons, and SO much more.

Don't miss your chance to enjoy epic summer days and evenings hanging out on roof top deck!
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/63458a16-9d18-443c-b281-c883e927e7d8

(RLNE5815715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 C 6th Way E have any available units?
3309 C 6th Way E has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3309 C 6th Way E currently offering any rent specials?
3309 C 6th Way E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 C 6th Way E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3309 C 6th Way E is pet friendly.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E offer parking?
Yes, 3309 C 6th Way E offers parking.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 C 6th Way E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E have a pool?
No, 3309 C 6th Way E does not have a pool.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E have accessible units?
No, 3309 C 6th Way E does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3309 C 6th Way E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 C 6th Way E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3309 C 6th Way E does not have units with air conditioning.
