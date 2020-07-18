3309 C 6th Way E

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

AMAZING Roof Top Patio! - *AVAILABLE SOON* This Falcon townhome floor plan is as unique as it gets. “Sky Terrace”… need we say more? This well-appointed townhome comes with a rooftop deck that will be the envy of every guest lucky enough to get the invite up.



Stepping up to the Falcon gives you nearly 1,400 square feet, two bedrooms (each with on-suite bathrooms!), two-and-a-half bathrooms and a two-stall garage. Featuring open concept kitchen, living and dining room, along with a massive master suite with huge master bathroom!



This townhome is located in one of the most prime locations in West Fargo! Right across the street from Brewtus Brick House and within walking distance to Cashwise, Ace Hardware, Nail Salons, Hair Salons, and SO much more.



Don't miss your chance to enjoy epic summer days and evenings hanging out on roof top deck!

