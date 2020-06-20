2109 2nd Avenue East - 1

Amenities

Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Three bedrooms and bath are upstairs, with Kitchen, living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer, two air conditioners (one up and one down), dishwasher, and insulated garage. Rent is $1200 per month with $1200 deposit, BUT we are offering 1/2 off the first month rent with a 13-month lease. Pets are OK with $250 pet deposit (one-time fee). Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Will work with credit, income verification required. You won t want to miss this one. Call, text, or message today to set up a viewing!!