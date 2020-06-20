All apartments in West Fargo
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1

2109 2nd Avenue East · (701) 330-0533
Location

2109 2nd Avenue East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1088 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available June 1! Check out this well maintained 3 bed 1 bath Townhome with one stall garage in West Fargo. This unit has no backyard neighbors an has a small park right out the back door with plenty of room for the kids or pets to play. Three bedrooms and bath are upstairs, with Kitchen, living room, dining area, kitchen and laundry on the main level. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet. Amenities include in unit washer and dryer, two air conditioners (one up and one down), dishwasher, and insulated garage. Rent is $1200 per month with $1200 deposit, BUT we are offering 1/2 off the first month rent with a 13-month lease. Pets are OK with $250 pet deposit (one-time fee). Tenant responsible for utilities, lawn care and snow removal. Will work with credit, income verification required. You won t want to miss this one. Call, text, or message today to set up a viewing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have any available units?
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have?
Some of 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 does offer parking.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have a pool?
No, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have accessible units?
No, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2109 2nd Avenue East - 1 has units with air conditioning.
