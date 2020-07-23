/
/
stark county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Stark County, ND📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West, Dickinson, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$786
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
1058 sqft
Welcome to West River at Dickinson! Our North Dakota community sits in a scenic location close to Dickinson State University with lovely views of Patterson Lake, Dickinson City Trails, and the Heart River Golf Course that are all nearby.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
226 B St
226 B Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Neat and clean waiting for you! Off street parking, water sewer garbage included. Call today! (RLNE5971503)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1467 4th Ave SE
1467 4th Ave SE, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3Bd 2Ba Front Kitchen with Porch - Available now! Rare front kitchen floorplan. Call today for a showing! (RLNE5930997)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
223 C St
223 C Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1088 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Fresh updated 3bd 2ba waiting for you. Call anytime to schedule a showing! (RLNE5917388)
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
805 Southview Ave
805 Southview Avenue, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Excellent 3 bd 2 ba home available now! Quiet part of the park right near the entrance! Don't miss out! (RLNE5820856)
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 E St
207 East Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home - This mobile home is located in South Dickinson in Heartland Village. Rent is $1100 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
206 3rd Ave SW
206 3rd Avenue Southwest, Belfield, ND
4 Bedrooms
$760
Home for Rent in Belfield - Single Family 4bed 2 bath home. (RLNE1990984)
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
218 2nd St SW
218 2nd Street Southwest, Belfield, ND
4 Bedrooms
$760
Single Family home for Rent - Single Family home for rent. 4 bed/ 2 bath trailer. Has washer and dryer in unit. Resident pays all utilities. Pet friendly with approval. Call today to schedule a showing....
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
216 2nd St SW
216 2nd Street Southwest, Belfield, ND
4 Bedrooms
$810
Rental Available in Belfield - This Property tenants pay utilities, and tenant will have to provide washer and dryer. Otherwise all other appliances are provided! (RLNE4646158)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Stark County area include Dickinson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dickinson have apartments for rent.