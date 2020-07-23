/
dunn county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Dunn County, ND📍
12 Units Available
Killdeer Highlands
124 Park Ln, Killdeer, ND
1 Bedroom
$850
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Killdeer Highlands offers a contemporary, tranquil retreat from the busy life.
5 Units Available
West River at Dickinson (States Addition)
2542 4th Street West, Dickinson, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$786
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$814
1058 sqft
Welcome to West River at Dickinson! Our North Dakota community sits in a scenic location close to Dickinson State University with lovely views of Patterson Lake, Dickinson City Trails, and the Heart River Golf Course that are all nearby.
1 Unit Available
226 B St
226 B Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Neat and clean waiting for you! Off street parking, water sewer garbage included. Call today! (RLNE5971503)
1 Unit Available
1467 4th Ave SE
1467 4th Ave SE, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3Bd 2Ba Front Kitchen with Porch - Available now! Rare front kitchen floorplan. Call today for a showing! (RLNE5930997)
1 Unit Available
223 C St
223 C Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1088 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Fresh updated 3bd 2ba waiting for you. Call anytime to schedule a showing! (RLNE5917388)
1 Unit Available
805 Southview Ave
805 Southview Avenue, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$975
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath PET FRIENDLY! - Excellent 3 bd 2 ba home available now! Quiet part of the park right near the entrance! Don't miss out! (RLNE5820856)
1 Unit Available
207 E St
207 East Street, Dickinson, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 bedroom, 2 bath Mobile home - This mobile home is located in South Dickinson in Heartland Village. Rent is $1100 and deposit same as 1 months rent with approved application.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Dunn County area include Dickinson State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.