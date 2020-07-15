Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:21 AM
18 Apartments For Rent Near BSC
Sierra Ridge
1060 W Turnpike Ave, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
947 sqft
The Sierra Ridge Apartments in Bismarck, ND have a wide variety of spacious efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom floor plans to choose from. When amazing features meet a great location, you get the perfect place to call home.
Bradbury
1121 West Capitol Avenue, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$610
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
825 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$820
975 sqft
Set in a great location near Bismarck State College, Bradbury Apartments in Bismarck, ND offers updated one, two, and three bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and convenient features.
Turnpike Apartments
2140 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$820
900 sqft
2140 N. Xavier 208 Available 08/06/20 Turnpike Apartments - Turnpike Apartments - In NW Bismarck Close to BSC College! Heat Paid and In-unit Laundry! Garage Included! We don’t just rent apartments, we create a community.
Park Hill
Riverpark Apartments
505 W Indiana Ave #4, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
875 sqft
The Riverpark Apartments, on Bismarck's west side, are ready to welcome you and your pet home. These spacious two-bedroom apartment homes include unique features like private entrances and extra storage.
North Hills
Terrace Pointe
425 East Calgary Avenue, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1080 sqft
Terrace Pointe Apartments! Located in NW Bismarck! - Call IMM for more information at 701-250-7110 Amenities: -Controlled Access -Emergency Maintenance -Air Conditioning -Dishwasher -Heat Paid -In-unit Washer & Dryer -Garage No Pets
Downtown Bismarck
Norma
215 North 3rd Street, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$695
400 sqft
Be apart of the thriving and eclectic Downtown Bismarck neighborhood when you live at Norma Apartments.
Eagle Sky II
1825 Burnt Boat Drive, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
743 sqft
The one and two bedroom apartments at Eagle Sky II in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to be happy and comfortable in your home.
Garden Grove
2010 Xavier St, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
741 sqft
You and your pet will love living at Garden Grove Apartments in Bismarck, ND. The comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments are perfect for anyone looking to love their apartment while maintaining a budget.
Fairview
1658 Capitol Way, Bismarck, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$765
900 sqft
The efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom options at Fairview Apartments in Bismarck, ND have everything you need to fit your lifestyle! From garages to laundry options, Fairview has it.
Highland Meadows
1110 E Capitol Ave, Bismarck, ND
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highland Meadows Apartments offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments in Bismarck, ND. A convenient location near everything you need makes Highland Meadows a great place to call home!
1111 N 1st St Apt 3C
1111 North 1st Street, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$950
AMENITIES: Air Conditioning, Patio/Party Deck, Cable TV, Ceiling Fans, 24 hours Internet service, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garbage Disposal, Microwave, security alarm, Pets Friendly, Refrigerator, Washer / Dryer.
4406 Serenity Ct
4406 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1544 sqft
NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community. This home has 1,544 Sq Ft with 3 Bedrooms, 2.
4412 Serenity Ct
4412 Serenity Ct, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2043 sqft
4412 Serenity Ct Available 05/23/20 NEW Construction Twin Home in NORTH BISMARCK with BASEMENT! - Now taking reservations for this beautiful BRAND-NEW twin home rental in NW Bismarck just off of Ash Coulee Drive in the Evergreen Ridge community.
Park Hill
1030 Summit Blvd
1030 Summit Boulevard, Bismarck, ND
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1 sqft
Furnished. Month-to-month lease. Includes water, sewer, garbage, heat, lights, Wi-Fi, cable TV, washer/dryer inside unit. Off street parking, kitchen is fully equipped for meal preparation, includes bathroom linens and bed linens.
Downtown Bismarck
224 W Sweet Ave
224 West Sweet Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Studio
$600
Small Efficiency house around 400 sq.ft. , private yard, window air condition, tenant is responsible for yard care and snow removal. Tenant pays all utilities. Pets allowed. (RLNE205401)
North Hills
2918 Vancouver Ln
2918 Vancouver Lane, Bismarck, ND
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2918 Vancouver Ln Available 07/15/20 Generous Sized Single Family Home - This generous sized 4 bed/2 bath home is the perfect place to call your own. Spacious bedrooms are featured throughout, with open kitchen concept.
Wachter's
1409 S Washington St
1409 South Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1409 S Washington St - Ready to spread out in your 3 bedroom 2 bathroom town home in South Bismarck? This gorgeous home welcomes you in to a bright and spacious living room featuring large daylight windows emitting natural light to fill your room!
North Hills
3505 N WASHINGTON ST
3505 North Washington Street, Bismarck, ND
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH DUPLEX - 3 Bed 1.5 Bath side by side duplex with 1 stall garage. Please call for a showing today 701-220-6747. Tenant is responsible for gas and electricity. SORRY NO PETS!!! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5932332)